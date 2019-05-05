This Week in the Village: April 28-May 4







Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Boston Fish is closing

Published Tuesday, April 30

After 77 years of feeding Cedar Rapidians, Boston Fish Restaurant and Bar is closing.

“It is with great sorrow and for reasons beyond my control, that I inform you that the Boston Fish real estate has been sold and will no longer house the Boston Fish establishment,” manager Lenore Zoll announced on Boston Fish’s Facebook page. Continue reading…

Laura Bergus announces run for Iowa City Council

Published Tuesday, April 30

Attorney Laura Bergus announced on Tuesday that she is running for Iowa City Council. A life-long resident of Iowa City, Bergus is seeking one of the two at-large council seats that will be on the ballot in November. Mayor Jim Throgmorton announced last week he won’t run for reelection to his at-large city council seat. Continue reading…

Wayback tours: When Marilyn Manson shocked Cedar Rapids

Published Wednesday, May 1

Technology was getting more advanced by the day in the ’90s, and music was one of the industries that absorbed the high-tech wave. The grunge bands of the early years of the decades were either splitting up or implementing more acoustic sounds into their albums, but the latter part of the ’90s saw the emergence of a different kind of metal sound. All it needed was a group that not only had ear-splitting talents, but also a front man who could command a crowd, the radio and the headlines — many, many headlines. Continue reading…

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek will not seek reelection at end of fourth term

Published Wednesday, May 1

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek announced on Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2020.

“December, 2020 will mark the end of my 4th term,” Pulkrabek said in a written statement. “I never planned to hold this office as a lifetime commitment. At the end of this term I will have worked for the citizens for almost 35 ½ years.” Continue reading…

‘There’s an awful lot to say’: Joe Biden makes his first 2020 campaign stop in Iowa City

Published Wednesday, May 1

While most of the announced presidential candidates are offering details about some of their policy proposals, Joe Biden, the newest 2020 candidate and the current frontrunner, took a different approach during his first campaign stop in Iowa City.

“Folks, the fact of the matter is there’s an awful lot to say and I’m not going to say it, because you’re all standing,” Biden told the crowd that filled almost all the available space at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom on Wednesday. Continue reading…

Dark money group spent $1.25 million on TV ads supporting bill imposing new fee on solar panels

Published Friday, May 3

A dark money group spent $1.25 million on TV ads in just six weeks to support bills in the Iowa legislature that would let utility companies impose new fees on homeowners and businesses that install solar panels. That group, the REAL Coalition of Iowa, was incorporated on Jan. 23, apparently to support the bills. Continue reading…

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill that cuts off Medicaid funds for gender affirmation procedures

Published Friday, May 3

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill on Friday that contained a provision overturning a March ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court striking down the state’s ban on the use of Medicaid funds to pay for sex reassignment procedures deemed medically necessary by doctors. The justices ruled unanimously that the ban violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act’s prohibition of discrimination based on actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity. Continue reading…

