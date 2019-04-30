Boston Fish is closing







7 Shares

After 77 years of feeding Cedar Rapidians, Boston Fish Restaurant and Bar is closing.

“It is with great sorrow and for reasons beyond my control, that I inform you that the Boston Fish real estate has been sold and will no longer house the Boston Fish establishment,” manager Lenore Zoll announced on Boston Fish’s Facebook page.

The restaurant’s final day will be Thursday, May 30.

Advertisement

Zoll said the news of the real estate sale “was rather sudden and devastating to the staff and myself.”

Boston Fish was opened by Paul Howell in 1942 at 408 Third Ave. SE. Later that decade, it moved to 126 First Ave. NE, and in 1952, it relocated to its current location at 804 Fifth St. SE.

Joe and Sue Zoll bought the restaurant in 1993. The building was badly damaged in the flood of 2008, but Boston Fish reopened in March 2009.

“I hope all of you continue to join us for the next month to reminisce, and of course have a delicious meal or two,” Zoll said. “I would also like to share with you a part of Boston Fish as well… on our last week or so, I’ll be setting out our rather impressive shell collection that the Fish store has accumulated over the past 77 years. Please take one for yourself, or feel free to grab one for someone you know that has shared the love and memories you do for the Boston Fish that maybe can’t make it in before we close.”

Boston Fish is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to midnight.