Little Village magazine issue 263: May 1-14, 2019

For the issue upload: Sit in for Little Village issue 263. After more than a year of protesting University of Iowa administrators for better pay and benefits, Faculty Forward Iowa, made of up of UI non-tenure track faculty, has embraced the “union” designation. But what can be gained from unionizing in the state of Iowa — and what is there to lose? Also inside: Acclaimed Egyptian artist Nadah El Shazly endeavors to bridge traditional music with the new and experimental; a Spain-to-Iowa transplant grapples with her fear of home invaders; Thomas Dean ponders the enoughness of the prairie; and Goosetown Cafe gets a review. Plus: Local album and book reviews, and a history of the word “marijuana.”