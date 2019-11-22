The Full Kit is closing in Davenport, months after its Iowa City store closed







The Full Kit in Davenport is closing, owner Mitch Dettman announced on Friday. The closing of the Davenport store comes just eight months after Dettman closed his Iowa City store.

“Well, after almost 20yrs it’s time to move on,” Dettman wrote in a Facebook post.

Dettman opened the Iowa City location of The Full Kit in 2001 and added a second store in his hometown of Davenport in 2015.

The men’s streetwear store was known for carrying brands that are hard to find locally. Dettman had worked in retail — mostly at shoe and skateboard shops — since 1993 before he decided to start his own store in Iowa City.

“It was the perfect distance away from where I grew up,” Dettman told Little Village when the closure of the Iowa City store was announced in March. “Close to friends and family back in the QC, but still different.”

After living in Iowa City for 13 years, Dettman moved back to Davenport, where he lives with his wife and their toddler.

The stress of commuting several times a week between Davenport and Iowa City led to Dettman’s decision earlier this year to not renew his lease on downtown Iowa City store.

“I’d like to be running around less,” Dettman said in March.

In his Friday Facebook post, Dettman wrote, “The Full Kit will forever be one of my greatest accomplishments. I’m ready to explore new opportunities and challenges that life has to bring.”

The post did not give a closing date for the Davenport store, but did say, “Everything is marked down so come get it before it’s gone.”

