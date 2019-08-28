Advertisement

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of the Democratic presidential race, leaving only 20 2020 candidates

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York speaks during an event at The Airliner. Feb 18, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ended her presidential campaign on Thursday. With Gillibrand’s exit, the field of candidates for the Democratic Party presidential nomination has shrunk to 20.

“I know this isn’t the result we wanted. We wanted to win this race,” the New York Democrat told her supports in a Twitter post. “But it’s important to know when it’s not your time, and to know how you can best serve your community and country.”

“I believe I can best serve by helping to unite us to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.”

Gillibrand was an enthusiastic campaigner, with an impressive record in the U.S. Senate, but never managed to attract the attention of voters. In the most recent Iowa Poll, she attracted support of less than 1 percent.

Gillibrand announced her decision to quit the race shortly after news broke that she failed to qualify for next Democratic candidates’ debate in September.

The senator is the fourth Democrat this month to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. She was preceded by John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee and Rep. Seth Moulton.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, her husband Jonathan and their son Henry, at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 10, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village


