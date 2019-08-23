Four months into his campaign, Seth Moulton has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race







In a move that will surprise few who have followed his campaign, Seth Moulton dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination on Friday. Others, however, may be surprised to learn someone named Seth Moulton was running for president.

The Massachusetts congressman spent little time in Iowa after declaring his candidacy on April 22. He never held a campaign event in Iowa City. He visited Cedar Rapids once, speaking at Progress Iowa’s Corn Feed on July 14. He wasn’t alone that day; 11 other Democratic presidential candidates spoke at the event.

Despite serving four years in Congress, Moulton was virtually unknown outside of Massachusetts when he launched his campaign for president. Moulton’s one moment in the national spotlight came in early 2018, when he led a failed attempt by conservative Democrats congressmen to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming Speaker of the House.

In the most recent Iowa Poll, Moulton was at 0 percent.

The congressman apparently feels that timing was a major problem in his presidential bid, telling the New York Times on Friday that waiting until April to launch his campaign “was a bigger handicap than I expected.”

Throughout his brief campaign, Moulton repeatedly warned his fellow Democrats against embracing major reforms and big government programs. He did the same in his exit interview with the Times.

“I’ve always said that veering too far left could result in us losing this election, and that Trump will be harder to beat than most people think,” Moulton said.

Moulton, who has decided to run for reelection to Congress, said he has no current plans to endorse another presidential candidate.