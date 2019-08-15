John Hickenlooper, one of the many Democrats running for president, drops out of the race







John Hickenlooper announced on Thursday he is dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination.

“I ran for president, because this country is being ripped apart by politics and partisan games, while our biggest problems go unsolved,” Hickenlooper, the former mayor and former governor of Colorado, said in a video posted on social media. “Today, I’m ending my campaign for president, but I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we work together. “

This morning, I’m announcing that I’m no longer running for President. While this campaign didn’t have the outcome we were hoping for, every moment has been worthwhile & I’m thankful to everyone who supported this campaign and our entire team.https://t.co/1ijSjkbzzd — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) August 15, 2019

Hickenlooper’s decision to quit will have no discernable impact on the 2020 presidential race.

The Coloradoan received an asterisk in the most recent Iowa Poll, indicating support of less than one percent. An advocate of making small, incremental adjustments to the political system, instead of systemic changes, he showed no sign of being able to distinguish himself from the other candidates at the bottom of the polls.

The most widely-known moment of Hickenlooper’s campaign came in June, when he was loudly booed by an audience at the California Democratic Party Convention.

The booing started when Hickenlooper said, “If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer.” As the booing continued, he added, “You know, if we’re not careful, we’re going to end up helping to reelect the worst president in American history.”

Convention delegates told the Washington Post they felt Hickenlooper was engaged in “red-baiting” in an attempt to get headlines.

Hickenlooper couldn’t even lay sole claim to the dubious distinction of being booed at the convention. John Delaney, another advocate of incremental change with little name recognition and dismal poll numbers, took a similar approach in his convention speech and the Californians booed him too.

At the end of his video announcement, Hickenlooper said he’s considering a run for Senate.

“I’ve heard from so many Coloradans that want me to run for the United States Senate,” he said. “They remind me how much is at stake for our country, and our state. I intend to give that some serious thought.”

He wouldn’t be the first Hickenlooper to serve in the Senate after being a governor. Although he seldom mentioned it during his six-month-long campaign, Hickenlooper is a cousin of the late Bourke B. Hickenlooper, a Cedar Rapids Republican who was governor of Iowa (1943-1945) before representing the state in the U.S. Senate (1945-1969).