Sanders earned more supporters but fewer delegates than Buttigieg, according to partial caucus results

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) released results from 1099 of 1765 caucus precincts, or 62.3 percent, on Tuesday afternoon. The partial results show Pete Buttigieg in the lead with regards to the number of delegate awarded by the IDP, followed closely by Sen. Bernie Sanders. But more people supported Sanders than Buttigieg in the final alignments last night.

There were 28,220 Sanders supporters in the final alignment — the second of the two divisions of caucusing — while there were 27,030 Buttigieg supporters, but because some precincts have more delegates to award than others, Buttigieg leads Sanders in state delegate equivalents (SDE). The SDE total is what will determine who the party will support at the Democratic National Convention, where the presidential nominee will be selected.

Buttigieg has 363 SDE, so far, and Sanders has 338 SDE.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place at the moment, with 246 SDE; Joe Biden has 210. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who currently has 170 SDE, is the only other candidate in triple digits.

Andrew Yang has received 14 SDE. Tom Steyer was the only other candidate to win any state delegate equivalents. The billionaire garnered four.

Undecided finished ahead of the remaining four active candidates, with two SDE.

Sen. Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Deval Partick currently have no SDE.

The IDP has not announced when the rest of the caucus results will be made public.

The slow roll-out of the results was caused by the failure of an app designed to streamline the reporting of caucus numbers to the IDP.

