Recipe: Spicy peanut sweet potato stew

Posted on by Lindsey Frisbie

Recipe and photo by Lindsey Frisbie

Sweet potatoes and peanut butter are a classic combination in African cuisine, which is the inspiration behind the recipe. Warming flavors of curry and ginger round out the flavor profile. Jalapeño gives it some heat but feel free to use half or omit, if needed.

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30-40 minutes / Serves 4

  • 1 cup brown rice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup celery, diced
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 jalapeño chile pepper, seeded and finely diced
  • 2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 (15 oz) can low-sodium diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/4 cup peanut butter
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, chopped into 1 inch cubes
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard (or collard greens), finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Cook brown rice according to package directions. Set aside.

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Add onions, celery and bell pepper, stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, jalapeño, ginger and curry powder. Sauté 1 more minute.

Add broth, tomatoes and peanut butter. Stir to combine. Add sweet potatoes and Swiss chard. Turn heat to high to bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until potatoes are fork tender, about 15-20 minutes. Add cilantro at the very end of cooking. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve soup over cooked brown rice.

This article was originally published in the 2022 Bread & Butter dining guide.


