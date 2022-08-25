Recipe: Simple-to-make strawberry chia jam





Recipe and photo by Lindsey Frisbie, RD, LD

This is the easiest jam you will ever make! It’s made with frozen berries here, but fresh fruit would work, too. It’s equally great made with blueberries, raspberries and/or cherries. A finishing touch of lemon zest at the end brightens the flavor.

Cook time: 10 minutes

2 cups frozen sliced strawberries

2 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus juice of 1/2 lemon

splash of maple syrup or honey to sweeten, if desired

Cook berries over medium heat in a saucepan until they start to soften, stirring often, anywhere from 5-10 minutes depending on size of berries. Mash berries with a fork or potato masher to break down further.

Add chia seeds, lemon zest and juice. Cook 1 more minute before taking off heat. Let the jam cool. As it cools, it will thicken. Store in the fridge for 4-5 days.

Serving ideas: Spoon over Greek yogurt (or a coconut-based yogurt) with a drizzle of almond butter or peanut butter; on whole-grain or sourdough toast; or stirred into oatmeal or on top of pancakes/waffles.