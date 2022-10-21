Recipe: Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs

These are not your average meatballs. Adding more colorful vegetables to your meals doesn’t have to be complicated. These meatballs get a veggie boost with chopped spinach, bell peppers and onions and an infusion of flavor courtesy of feta cheese, olives and Italian herbs & spices. Plus, replacing breadcrumbs with oats ups the fiber content.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes / Serves 4-5
Ingredients:
- 1 pound organic ground chicken
- 1 egg
- 1 cup spinach, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives, finely diced
- 1/4 cup red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1/4 cup onion, finely diced
- 1/4 cup rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 400℉.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients, mixing well to incorporate spices.
3. Form into approximately 15 meatballs and arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until cooked through so chicken reaches an internal temp of 165℉. Enjoy over pasta, zoodles or rice or alongside roasted vegetables.
This article was originally published in the 2022 issue of Bread & Butter magazine.