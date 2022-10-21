Recipe: Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs

These are not your average meatballs. Adding more colorful vegetables to your meals doesn’t have to be complicated. These meatballs get a veggie boost with chopped spinach, bell peppers and onions and an infusion of flavor courtesy of feta cheese, olives and Italian herbs & spices. Plus, replacing breadcrumbs with oats ups the fiber content.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes / Serves 4-5

Ingredients:

1 pound organic ground chicken

1 egg

1 cup spinach, finely chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, finely diced

1/4 cup red bell pepper, finely diced

1/4 cup onion, finely diced

1/4 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Advertisement

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400℉.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients, mixing well to incorporate spices.

3. Form into approximately 15 meatballs and arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until cooked through so chicken reaches an internal temp of 165℉. Enjoy over pasta, zoodles or rice or alongside roasted vegetables.

This article was originally published in the 2022 issue of Bread & Butter magazine.