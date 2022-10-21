Advertisement

Recipe: Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs

Posted on by Lindsey Frisbie

Recipe and photo by Lindsey Frisbie, RD, LD

These are not your average meatballs. Adding more colorful vegetables to your meals doesn’t have to be complicated. These meatballs get a veggie boost with chopped spinach, bell peppers and onions and an infusion of flavor courtesy of feta cheese, olives and Italian herbs & spices. Plus, replacing breadcrumbs with oats ups the fiber content.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes / Serves 4-5

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound organic ground chicken
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup spinach, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup Kalamata olives, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup onion, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400℉.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients, mixing well to incorporate spices.

3. Form into approximately 15 meatballs and arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until cooked through so chicken reaches an internal temp of 165℉. Enjoy over pasta, zoodles or rice or alongside roasted vegetables.

This article was originally published in the 2022 issue of Bread & Butter magazine.


