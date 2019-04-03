Advertisement

President Trump said wind turbines cause cancer, Gov. Reynolds said it’s ‘not my place’ to disagree with Trump

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 106
    Shares

Wind turbines in Iowa. — photo courtesy of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory

During a televised speech to the National Republican Congressional Committee, President Donald Trump made the bizarre and unfounded claim that sounds made by wind turbines cause cancer. Multiple news organizations asked the White House what evidence on which the president was relying, but the Trump administration has so far not responded.

It’s possible that Trump was referencing a decades-old fringe belief that low-frequency sounds can cause cancer and other fatal diseases. But there’s been no evidence to support those claims since they were first made in the 1960s.

Advertisement

“If wind turbines were harmful to nearby residents, entire cities and small nations would be stricken across much of Europe, where we see the highest density. Copenhagen is surrounded by turbines but my Danish colleagues are not seeing queues of sick people,” Simon Chapman, emeritus professor in the School Public Health at the University of Sydney, told The Atlantic in 2017.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked about Trump’s comments. As Radio Iowa reported, Reynolds began by saying she was proud of Iowa’s leadership on wind energy, before refusing to criticize, or even disagree with, Trump.

“You know how those things change. One year coffee’s good for you. The next year coffee causes cancer, I mean, that’s what happens,” Reynolds said.

A reporter then asked: “Can you just say he’s wrong?”

Reynolds replied: “That’s not my place.”

Also on Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley addressed Trump’s comment during a conference call with reporters. He called Trump’s claim “idiotic.”


  • 106
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 2-7, 2019
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

DVIP Presents

22nd Annual
Souper Bowl

Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel & Highlander Conference Center

Purchase Tickets

General admissions: $25
Volunteer/Student: $15

Join us on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in support of victims/survivors of intimate partner violence

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.