No Mo’ FOMO: This weekend’s hottest shows, in summary









Lookin’ to get down, but not sure where to go this weekend? It’s OK; happens to the best of us. Don’t let Monday find you with no great stories to share. Little Village has the lowdown on this weekend’s can’t-miss shows.

Friday

Annie Savage and the Savage Hearts Downtown Iowa City — Friday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Free

Somewhat recently returned from Colorado, Annie Savage hasn’t missed a beat, bringing her Savage Hearts and their bluegrass with a kick to a wide variety of Iowa City-area venues. Enjoy this chance to see them free at the Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert Series.





Choro Moingona Sanctuary Pub — Friday, July 6 at 7 p.m.; Free

Keep things spicy with this Brazilian jazz outfit out from Des Moines.





The Roosevelts w/ the Brevet CSPS Legion Arts — Friday, July 6 at 8 p.m.; Tickets $13-16

Nashville, Tennessee’s the Roosevelts are your go-to if you’re looking for some alluring dance pop for your Friday night.





Tomar & the FCs w/ Desmond Jones Band, Jumbies Gabe’s — Friday, July 6 at 8:30 p.m.; tickets $10

Austin, Texas sends proof that it’s got soul.





Doc Miller w/ Blinds, Strange Foliage, Anomander Yacht Club — Friday, July 6 at 9 p.m.; tickets $7

Iowa City’s Doc Miller is fronted by Dan Miller, who recently started booking for the Yacht Club. This show is exemplary of what he intends to bring to the table there: tight sets appealing to targeted, niche groups. He said via email that the “basic idea is to have a unique cohesive theme for the evening.” Friday’s goal is to evoke a sense of ’90s nostalgia (although his own band harkens back to a slightly earlier psychedelia). Miller told me, “Future shows we are in process of planning include a live score to a film and a performance art/comedic group from Japan.” Definitely worth keeping an eye on!

<a href="http://docmiller.bandcamp.com/album/the-doc-miller-e-p">The Doc Miller E.P. by Doc Miller</a>



Saturday

Harvest Music Festival Harvest Preserve Foundation — Saturday, July 7 at 11 a.m.; Free

The inaugural Harvest Music Festival brings Nashville’s Jordy Searcy and Sawyer to town, along with sets from local favorites Dave Zollo and Scott Cochran.





Keith Reins and Tara McGovern and Friends Sanctuary Pub — Saturday, July 7 at 5 p.m.; Free

Musicians, educators and Beggermen Reins and McGovern provide a rousing night of traditional Irish music. “Each song is part of an ongoing conversation, changed and polished by the singing and playing,” reviewer Kent Williams wrote of the pair’s Folk Songs You Never Sang In Grade School in Little Village last year.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/ Naughty By Nature McGrath Amphitheatre — Saturday, July 7 at 6 p.m.; Tickets $32-62

Summer is the perfect time to feed your demons of musical nostalgia. If you’re feeling that pull, don’t miss this chance to relive the ’90s.





Amerakin Overdose w/ Silent Redemption, Once Around, Citadel Gabe’s — Saturday, July 7 at 6 p.m.; Tickets $12-15

A horror rock aesthetic and killer vocals kick Portland, Oregon’s Amerakin Overdose up a notch over some of their inspirations — assuming they don’t take themselves seriously.