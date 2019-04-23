Mayor Jim Throgmorton won’t seek reelection









Mayor Jim Throgmorton announced on Tuesday that he won’t run for reelection this fall.

“This has been a very hard decision for me,” Throgmorton said in written statement. “When running for office 4 years ago, I said I wanted to help lead Iowa City toward becoming a more just city. We have made great strides in that direction over the past 3+ years, and much more remains to be done. I would like to have a hand in crafting our next steps, but there are other factors I must consider.”

Throgmorton said health concerns and a desire to spend more time with his family had influenced his decision, as had his desire to open up an opportunity for a younger person to serve on the council.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Throgmorton has lived in Iowa City since 1986. He taught urban and regional planning at the University of Iowa for 24 years before retiring.

He served one term on the council in the 1990s. In 2011, Throgmorton, now retired, ran for the council again and won. He was elected mayor by his fellow council members in 2016, and reelected to the position two year later.

In his written statement, Mayor Throgmorton said he planned to make a formal statement regarding his retirement at the end of the city council meeting on Tuesday night.