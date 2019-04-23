Advertisement

Mayor Jim Throgmorton won’t seek reelection

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Mayor Jim Throgmorton being sworn in for his second term on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. — photo courtesy of the City of Iowa City

Mayor Jim Throgmorton announced on Tuesday that he won’t run for reelection this fall.

“This has been a very hard decision for me,” Throgmorton said in written statement. “When running for office 4 years ago, I said I wanted to help lead Iowa City toward becoming a more just city. We have made great strides in that direction over the past 3+ years, and much more remains to be done. I would like to have a hand in crafting our next steps, but there are other factors I must consider.”

Throgmorton said health concerns and a desire to spend more time with his family had influenced his decision, as had his desire to open up an opportunity for a younger person to serve on the council.

Advertisement

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Throgmorton has lived in Iowa City since 1986. He taught urban and regional planning at the University of Iowa for 24 years before retiring.

He served one term on the council in the 1990s. In 2011, Throgmorton, now retired, ran for the council again and won. He was elected mayor by his fellow council members in 2016, and reelected to the position two year later.

In his written statement, Mayor Throgmorton said he planned to make a formal statement regarding his retirement at the end of the city council meeting on Tuesday night.


Category: Community/News, Top Story
Tags: , ,

Comments:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.