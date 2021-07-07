Advertisement

Maddie Poppe will perform in Hiawatha next month

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Maddie Poppe

Saturday, Aug. 14, Stillwater Coffee Company, Hiawatha, $35-45


Maddie Poppe performs her coronation song, “Going Going Gone” on “American Idol” May 20, 2018. — video still

Maddie Poppe will be performing in Hiawatha, on Aug. 14, it was announced on Wednesday. The Season 16 American Idol winner will be playing at Stillwater Coffee Company (1275 N Center Point Rd), according to a news release for the event. Cedar Rapids-based artist Alisabeth Von Presley will open for Poppe.

“Ticket prices are $35, or purchase a VIP ticket with an exclusive bathroom and bar for $45,” according to the news release. Tickets are available online.

Poppe is from Clarksville, Iowa, a small town (pop. 1,439 at the last census) near Waverly, north of Waterloo. She released her first album, Songs from the Basement, in 2016. Poppe followed that up with Whirlwind in 2019, and last year she released an EP, Christmas From Home.

The 23-year-old singer is known for her soothing folk-pop voice and chill, humble stage presence. Poppe has been singing publicly since junior high, performing for RAGBRAI, the Butler County Fair and the Iowa State Fair. Three years before her 2018 win on American Idol, Poppe performed in front of judges on The Voice, but wasn’t selected.

In addition to ticketed events like the Poppe concert, Stillwater is also hosting free performances by local Iowa musicians on Wednesdays this summer. Young the Lion is scheduled to perform next week from 6-8 p.m. on July 14.

The Poppe/AVP concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. It will be an outdoor event, staged in Stillwater’s parking lot.


