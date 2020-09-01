Little Village magazine issue 286: Sept. 2 – Oct. 6, 2020









As eastern Iowa reckons with the aftermath of the Aug. 10 derecho, a Cedar Rapids barbecue restaurant owner has made sure thousands of locals stay fed — and become a national story in the process. Meanwhile, “Save The Mill” efforts are well underway in Iowa City, as two grassroots groups rally to rescue a 58-year-old staple of the city’s dining and live music scene. But buying a business in the midst of a pandemic has proven to be one hell of an undertaking. Also in this issue: Drive-in theater productions are safe for audiences, but what about the performers? Mirrorbox Theatre found a solution: casting husband-wife actors Scot and Marcia Hughs as co-stars. For a UI student whose family lives in a secluded Mexican village in which home phones are a luxury, every grainy photo and bit of communication is precious. Plus: Why “2020 sucks” jokes are a little fair to your calendar, a new Kiki question and local album and book reviews.









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com