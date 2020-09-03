En Español: My family back in Mexico is finally getting a home phone!









Felicidad en una imagen borrosa

Para los que hemos dejado nuestros lugares de origen y que ahora vivimos en Estados Unidos, el Otro Lado, el uso de las redes de comunicación es una necesidad—acortamos distancias y seguimos presentes. En mi caso, el mantener una comunicación constante con mi familia ha sido una experiencia complicada.

Crecí en una pequeña comunidad en México, llamada Rincón de Piedra Blanca, rodeada de montañas — un bosque de niebla con encinos centenarios. Es una reserva natural que forma parte de la Sierra Gorda de Querétaro. Hoy en día, las señales de telefonía y de internet han penetrado la sierra para convertirse en un privilegio.

En el año 2009, cuando vine a Estados Unidos por primera vez pasé dos años sin poder ver a mi familia. En aquel entonces, la tecnología existía, pero no en mi comunidad. Para poder hablar con mi familia era necesario que se trasladaran a otro pueblo en el que había una caseta telefónica. El tener teléfonos fijos en las tiendas era un negocio importante ya que la mayoría de las familias en las comunidades tienen familiares en el Otro Lado.

El plan era el siguiente: cada quince días los sábados a las diez de la mañana mi familia viajaba media hora a esperar mi llamada. Muchas veces no logré hablar con ellos, la persona encargada de la caseta me decía, “el clima está feo, los aguaceros no paran, seguramente hoy no vendrán.” Otras veces, la señal de mi llamada se perdía entre los profundos cañones de la sierra.

Soy la mayor de siete hermanos y cuando vine al Otro Lado, eran unos niños, cuando regresé dos de ellos eran adolescentes. La voz de mi hermano cambió y, lo noté durante las pocas veces que hablamos. A mi hermana la dejé jugando con sus muñequitas y a mi regreso como dicen era toda una señorita. El tiempo se reflejaba en ellos.

En la actualidad, sé lo valioso que es el acceso a la tecnología y poder intercambiar fotos y videos con mi familia. Me siento afortunada el día que puedo hablar con mis padres, y más aún el día que logro conectarme por videollamada. “¡No se escucha!”, “¡te llamo otra vez!”, “¡no te entiendo!” y “¡se congelo el video!” son frases constantes en nuestras conversaciones. Es frustrante, pero soy feliz el día que puedo verlos, sin importar que sea una videollamada borrosa. Me llena de alegría que mi hijo de tres años pueda interactuar con sus abuelitos. “¿Dónde están las borregas? les pregunta, al escuchar el constante balear. También, le gusta ver a los pollitos y a el gallo que persiguió cuando visitamos la última vez.

El próximo mes, mi familia planea instalar un teléfono fijo; reconozco que para los estándares de Estados Unidos es algo casi obsoleto, pero en mi casa será un lujó. El otro día me di cuenta de que tenía una llamada perdida de mi hermana en WhatsApp, cuando eso pasa me da coraje y tristeza, porque sé lo difícil que es que es obtener buena señal. Regresé la llamada a los cinco minutos, ya no entró ¡Así de rápido se fue el internet!

Más tarde recibí una llamada de un número desconocido, era mi mamá, usaba el teléfono de una vecina. Después, de los típicos saludos y, de preguntar cómo estaba, la llamada se cortó abruptamente. Intenté regresar la llamada, estoy acostumbrada a hacer esto varias veces cada vez que hablo con mi familia. Esta vez la llamada nunca entró. “El número que usted marcó se encuentra fuera de servicio”, decía un mensaje automático. Al siguiente día por la tarde me llegó un mensaje de texto de mi hermana, “Lo siento, ayer se cortó la llamada. ¡Se fue la luz!”

Finding Happiness in a Blurry Image

Written and translated by Leonor Márquez Ponce

The use of social networks is a necessity for those of us who have left our home countries and now live in the United States, El Otro Lado. Social networks shorten distances and allow people to be present. In my case, maintaining constant communication with my family has been a complicated experience.

I grew up in a small village in Mexico called Rincón de Piedra Blanca, surrounded by mountains—a cloud forest with centennial oaks. It is a natural reserve in the Sierra Gorda mountains in the state of Queretaro. Phone signals and internet are now accessible on the mountain range, but remain a privilege.

In 2009, when I first came to the United States, I spent two years without seeing my family. Although modern communication technology existed, it hadn’t reached my village. In order to talk to my family, they had to travel to a town to use a phone booth. For village shops, owning a phone booth was an important business since most families in a village have a family member living in El Otro Lado.

The plan was as follows: Every other Saturday at 10 in the morning my family traveled 30 minutes to wait for my call. There were many times in which I couldn’t talk to them; the owner of the store would say, “The weather is bad; it’s been storming a lot. Your family will not come.” Other times my call would get lost in the depths of the canyons between the mountain range.

I am the oldest of seven children, and when I left, my siblings were children; when I returned, two of them were teenagers. My brother’s voice had changed. I noticed it during the few calls we had. I left my sister playing with dolls and when I returned, she had become a señorita. The passing of time was reflected in their faces.

Today, I can share pictures and videos with my family. I appreciate the value of technology. I feel fortunate on days when I can have video calls with my parents, even if they aren’t always perfect. “I can’t hear!”, “I will call again!”, “I can’t understand!” and “The video is frozen!” are just a few phrases typical of our conversations. It’s frustrating, but I feel happy when I can see my family, even if it is just a blurry image. Seeing my 3-year-old son interacting with his grandparents fills me with joy.

“Where are the sheep?” he asks when he hears bleats in the background. He wants to see the chickens and the rooster that he chased in our last visit.

My family is planning to install a home phone next month. Home phones in the United States are becoming almost obsolete; however, for my home it will be a luxury.

The other day I noticed a missed call from my sister on WhatsApp. When this happens it disappoints me, because I know how hard it is to get a proper phone signal. I called back five minutes later, but my call never went through. That is how fast the internet cuts off!

Later the same day, I received a call from an unknown number. It was my mother, using a neighbor’s home phone. After the typical greetings and asking how she was doing, the call stopped abruptly. I tried to call back; I am used to returning the call several times when talking to my family. This time the call never went through. I received the automatic “Out of Service Message.” The next evening, I received a text message from my sister, “I am sorry, we didn’t mean to hang up yesterday. The power went out!”

Leonor Márquez Ponce lives in Iowa City and is a Ph.D. student and a T.A. at the University of Iowa. She enjoys cooking and gardening. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 286.









