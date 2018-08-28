Letter to the editor: Why Iowa City needs Bruce Teague on the city council







By Nolan Petersen, Iowa City

There is no shortage of opinions about the upcoming city council election in Iowa City, but it seems there is a gap in the conversation: the identities of the candidates. With the field of candidates that is 80 percent white to fill a seat previously held by a black man, it seems odd that no one is asking the question: “If these folks are so concerned about bringing voices to the table, why not start by making space for the most marginalized voices first?”

The candidacy of Bruce Teague does just that, however. His identity as a black, gay man not only provides a perspective and lived experience that is not currently represented on the council, but his presence as a business owner and operator within Iowa City for many years means he holds an ongoing stake in the success of this community for years to come. His positions and platform are consistent with increasing accommodations to historically underserved populations, maintaining a balance between fiscal responsibility and leveraging resources for the greatest good, and continuing to ask critical questions regarding public transportation accessibility, truly fair housing, and the fiscal priorities of the city council.

Bruce’s specific experiences in this community — shaped by his identity and the world we live in which historically undervalues and dismisses the experiences of black men (especially gay, black men) — add a critical perspective which would bring voices to the table that have not been heard before. If we, as a community, remain committed to bringing more voices to the table and truly creating an atmosphere of inclusion, then we must remain vigilant to not just elect people who are “a voice for others,” but instead aim to elect those who have lived the experiences which are not a majority experience, so they may tell their own story as they push us all to be better together.