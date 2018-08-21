Letter to the editor: Vote Christine Ralston for Iowa City Council







25 Shares

By Laura Bergus

Iowa City should vote for Christine Ralston for City Council on Sept. 4.

I met Christine while she was a professional mediator. I watched her skillfully navigate tough disputes by guiding meaningful conversations. What struck me first was how well Christine listens: without an ego or a personal agenda, but with deep care and compassion.

Since then, I’ve worked with Christine on other projects, especially in her art, her support of local nonprofits and as a champion of recent UI graduates. My experiences show Christine is more than just a smart person who listens well.

Christine builds consensus. She knows so many parts of our community, will learn with an open mind when she doesn’t know and will work tirelessly to bridge the gaps among us.

Christine is decisive. While thoughtful deliberation is a great skill Christine will bring to Iowa City’s City Council, she will not shy away from making tough decisions. I have seen Christine quickly assess options and decide the best course of action, accounting for the interests of each stakeholder.

Christine is the most substantively qualified candidate on the ballot. At the Iowa Policy Project, Christine worked on issues currently impacting our community: employment and the environment. Her educational background in urban planning and in law provide her with a solid understanding of how our city council can and should operate to serve its constituents. Further, Christine’s diverse volunteer experience shows she can create and leverage partnerships throughout Iowa City.

Please join me in voting for Christine Ralston in Iowa City’s primary election for City Council on Sept. 4.