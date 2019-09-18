Advertisement

Letter to the editor: University of Iowa community, join the climate strike on Friday

Posted on by Letters
  • 9
    Shares

South East Junior High students hold a sign reading “Solar Schools” during the Iowa City Student Climate Strike, Friday, April 26, 2019. — Jason Smith/Little Village

By Massimo Paciotto-Biggers and Alex Howe, Iowa City

On Friday, Sept. 20, millions of youth around the world will lead schools, towns and countries in a global strike for climate action.

As Iowa City high school students, we invite you to join our town’s movement for climate action, and unite the University of Iowa with Iowa City’s new commitment to dramatically cut CO2 emissions, commit to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and immediately end the burning of deadly coal in the campus power plant.

It’s time for the University of Iowa to work with the city of Iowa City on the most pressing issue for our generation: the climate emergency.

This summer, UI students joined other Big Ten schools in declaring a climate emergency. That was great. Now it’s time for President Harreld and the university to make good on that promise.

As we all know, the International Panel on Climate Change released a report last year, setting a 12-year timeline for dramatic carbon reductions, in order for our generation to live on an inhabitable planet. That means we must all act now.

While some efforts on energy efficiency and recycling have been made, the UI still burns coal and has doubled the burning of natural gas in its power plant. It still relies on MidAmerican for electricity, nearly half of which is fossil fuels. The university also sprays toxic pesticides on campus grounds, runs diesel-fuel buses, and still lags behind other campuses for local food and most sustainability measures.

Many universities around the country are going carbon neutral. Most schools are already coal-free. It’s time for the University of Iowa to catch up. We urge you to join the Global Climate Strike to move in this direction.

Students can make a difference. Last spring, we joined with middle and high school students from around the world in the global climate strikes. For 12 straight weeks, we refused to go to school on Friday afternoons and organized a strike at the Iowa City Community School District building and at the City Hall in Iowa City. We held teach-ins, marches, and informational meetings. We testified at school board and city council hearings multiple times.

Our demands were clear: No more excuses, Iowa City — it’s time for our administrators and political leaders to step up and recognize the unfolding climate emergency, commit to the International Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) criteria for carbon reductions and launch a a real climate plan.

This summer, both the ICCSD school board and the city council of Iowa City committed to new climate plans that fall in line with the IPCC.

But to realize these plans, Iowa City needs the University of Iowa to commit to a climate accord that ends the burning of coal and natural gas in your power plant, and commits to 100 percent renewable energy and ambitious sustainability measures.

We hope you take up this challenge for our generation with President Harreld, and help us unite the University of Iowa with Iowa City’s climate plan.

See you Sept. 20 — from City Hall to the Pentacrest.


  • 9
    Shares
Category: Letters, Opinion
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

40 Years Forward:

A Celebration of Empowerment & Hope

Deb Talan of "The Weepies" will begin our night of celebration with a story of survival, empowerment, and hope told through words and song. Join us in remembering our past and envisioning the future at the Coralville Mariott.

GET TICKETS

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

Vote Today!

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, cast your vote for your favorite places, people, eats and entertainment around the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.

Don't forget to explain your picks! The best answers will be published in LV's Best of the CRANDIC issue, out Dec. 3, 2019.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS