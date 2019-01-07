Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Regarding transphobia in the Iowa City community

Posted on by Letters

By Violet Louisa Austerlitz

By and large, Iowa City is and has been a welcoming and supportive place to live as a transgender woman. But there are still people here who feel the need to commit acts of radical hatred based on their own ignorance. One such person is the author of madamnomad.com, who, among other things, has made a practice of attacking transgender people. This has become a campaign of harassment directed against local organizations that support us, and, lately, against individuals like myself.

Being personally and specifically attacked, misgendered and maligned in ways that are grotesque, false and hateful, is deeply disturbing. It constructs a false narrative that seeks to dehumanize not just me, but all transgender people. If someone chooses to believe that false narrative, I suppose I can’t stop them. But I refuse to let it be the only narrative that exists. My identity and my humanity belong to me, and to me alone. No one has a right to try to take them away from me, or from anybody else.

If you want to know who trans people really are, what we really want and how you can help us, know this first: We’re human beings, and our rights are human rights, and we have always been part of this world. We belong here, no matter where “here” might be. Memorize that. And then go to oneiowa.org, or transequality.org, and learn the truth of who we are and what we face. Our stories are valuable and should never be overshadowed by the voice of someone who operates purely from a place of hatred and ignorance.

And to Madam Nomad, all I can say is — bless your heart. I’m so sorry you feel that way.


Category: Letters, Opinion
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Fair Housing
Choice Survey

We want to find out about your experiences in the housing market, whether as an owner, buyer or renter.

Take the Survey

For disability-related accommodations to participate in the survey, contact:

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.