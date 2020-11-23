Letter to the editor: Iowa’s senators need to acknowledge President-elect Biden









By Pat Bowen, Iowa City

In America, voters pick our leaders, our leaders do not pick and choose which voices to heed and which to silence. Americans turned out in record numbers and elected Joe Biden by an overwhelming margin of more than 5.7 million votes and with 306 electoral votes. Trump could not keep Americans from voting and he could not stop local election administrators from counting.

Now that dozens of judges have thrown Trump’s lawsuits out of court, he is attempting to subvert the will of the voters. Our Republican leaders, Senators Grassley and Ernst, serve the people and the Constitution; they are violating their sacred oath and our rights as voters. The only legal and moral option for these senators is to acknowledge Biden as President-elect so we can move forward together to make sure our families can get the care and support we need and tackle the alarming spike in COVID cases and casualties.









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com