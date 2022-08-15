Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Attorney General Miller is a longstanding force in Iowa politics

Letters

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. — official photo

By Natalie Sherman, Des Moines

One decade in politics can seem like a lifetime, so several decades and ten terms in office is certainly a momentous feat. While some might be ready to back down after so many years in the political arena, Attorney General Tom Miller seems to have no interest in slowing his pace, pursuing his 11th term in office and cementing his place as the longest-serving Attorney General in the US.

Spending so many years as the state’s top legal authority has given Miller insight to the variety of challenges faced by Iowans, and it has also given him time to develop effective strategies and the proper attitude toward the issues, knowing when he should step in and when attention and resources are being misplaced.

While he has seen his fair share of difficult times, the current moment for our country is more trying than ever. On essential fronts where the Attorney General can be active, Miller has room for movement that can bring relief to the people and businesses across Iowa.

It would be near impossible to find someone who isn’t suffering from the impacts of inflation, and the residents of Iowa are no different. Whether it be the parents impacted by the price gouging occurring on baby formula or individuals struggling to fill their tanks due to the steep rise in prices at the pump, consumers are looking for relief — and Miller can bring it to them.

As the leading legal voice in the state, and the most seasoned Attorney General nationwide, AG Miller should be leading the charge to hold companies accountable that are putting unfair price gouging tactics into effect, causing undue harm to Iowa families. Many people can feel helpless in a moment like this, which is why it is critical that our Attorney General act quickly and decisively to bring relief and promote innovative solutions in our state — which is exactly what AG Tom Miller intends to do.

It’s imperative that Miller keep a keen focus on these issues, and not get distracted by fights being advertised for, and driven by, politicians. For example, a wave of tech antitrust proposals and lawsuits being pushed by officials in Washington distracts from the issues that impact day to day lives of Iowans. Miller would do well to avoid these flashy and diversionary policy battles and keep his attention on what counts to Iowans.

Whether it be competition or price gouging, there’s plenty to be done by the Attorney General’s office that can bring benefits to every Iowa community. If AG Miller wishes to continue cementing his legacy during his 11th term and provide solutions to Iowans, he should tackle the top concerns of his constituents.

Natalie Sherman is a Drake University Law Student and President of Drake Law Democrats. She is also a student attorney in the Drake Criminal Defense Clinic.


