Letter: The closure of Kirkwood Iowa City is a setback for our democracy

A inicios del mes de enero de este año las autoridades de Kirkwood Community College anunciaron el traslado del campus Iowa City a Coralville. Y también comunicaron la venta del campus al precio de siete millones y medio de dólares.

Las reacciones por parte de estudiantes, profesores, ex-alumnos, no han sido nada positivas. Un profesor ha señalado, “¿por qué no mejor el edificio de Coralville se viene a Iowa City, si el asunto es ahorrar gastos?” Por el lado de estudiantes es común escuchar los siguientes comentarios: “Esto es una noticia triste,” “¿por qué no avisaron con más anticipación para poder resolver el asunto de la vivienda?” Una ex-estudiante de Kirkwood quien hoy cursa estudios de posgrado en Inglaterra publicó en su cuenta de Twitter: “Me siento horrorizada al saber que no habrá una biblioteca en el edificio de Coralville. Cuando yo era estudiante de Kirkwood, en su biblioteca, encontré libros de estudio que yo no podía comprarlos.”

A lo anterior hay que agregar que se han despedido profesores y trabajadores. Por ejemplo: se despidió a un profesor de matemáticas con más de veinte años de servicio; al director de la biblioteca y a la mayor parte del personal de la misma; al encargado de la cafetería, quien trabajó en Iowa City quince años.

La rapidez con que se llevó a cabo el denominado traslado no ha dado lugar a preguntas dirigidas a las autoridades de Kirkwood Community College sobre el por qué de esta drástica decisión. Tampoco hubo una discusión abierta entre los afectados (estudiantes, profesores, trabajadores y vecinos) y las autoridades del college. La noticia más bien llegó desde Cedar Rapids a Iowa City como una orden que solo queda acatar.

Esta falta de diálogo proyecta la imagen de que todos están de acuerdo con la medida, algo muy lejos de la realidad. Lo que hoy se vive en Kirkwood Iowa City es un ambiente de confusión y frustración.

Según Lori Sundberg, máxima autoridad del community college, dos serían los motivos del traslado: la baja tasa de matriculados y el gasto anual de cuatrocientos mil dólares. En otras palabras: razones de tipo económico. Pero la autoridad no menciona otros factores importantes que ayudarían a contextualizar y comprender el problema de Kirkwood Iowa City. Estos factores incluyen el desfinanciamiento gradual de la educación pública en Iowa y los reveses causados ​​por la pandemia de COVID-19.

Pues trasladar o cerrar un community college es una decisión fácil. Lo difícil es encontrar otras soluciones más creativas que respondan a la siguiente pregunta: ¿cómo se resuelve la baja tasa de matriculados y el problema económico sin sacrificar el rol educativo, social y cultural que cumplía Kirkwood en Iowa City (la quinta ciudad con mayor población de Iowa con más de 80 mil habitantes), y pueblos aledaños (West Liberty, Lone Tree, Columbus Junction)? Dicho de otro modo: ¿cómo se mantiene y mejora los servicios educativos de un community college que facilita el acceso a la educación y fortalece nuestra democracia, la diversidad cultural, el sentido de pertenencia a una comunidad, en lugar de venderlo al mundo privado y empresarial, cuyo objetivo principal es el lucro?

Lo ocurrido con Kirkwood Iowa City (así como la Universidad Wesleyana de Iowa en Mt. Pleasant) demuestra que la educación en Iowa no está siendo considerada como una prioridad por parte de la gobernadora y otras autoridades públicas. Esta actitud es preocupante porque al descuidarse las instituciones públicas educativas también se descuida la convivencia ciudadana, el debate de ideas, la inclusión del otro, el escrutinio público. En otras palabras se pone en riesgo a la misma democracia.

A Lack of Dialogue

Translated by Allison Stickley

At the beginning of January, the administration at Kirkwood Community College announced they would move the Iowa City campus to Coralville. They also announced the sale of the entire Iowa City campus for $7.5 million.

The reactions on the part of the students, professors and alums have not been at all positive. One professor asked, “Why wouldn’t it be better for the Coralville building to come to Iowa City if it is an issue of controlling spending?” From students, it is common to hear, “This is sad news” and “Why didn’t they let us know sooner so we could resolve our living situation?” A Kirkwood alum currently studying a graduate degree in England tweeted: “I feel horrified knowing there won’t be a library in the Coralville building. When I was a Kirkwood student, I found textbooks that I couldn’t buy in the library.”

The layoffs of professors and workers also have to be included. For example, a mathematics professor with more than 20 years of service, the cafeteria manager, who has worked there for 15 years and library personnel were laid off.

The swiftness with which the so-called move is being carried out has not given space for questions directed to the administration about why they have made this drastic decision. There has also not been an open discussion among those impacted (students, professors, workers, neighbors) and the Kirkwood Community College administration. The news simply arrived in Iowa City from Cedar Rapids as a hierarchical order meant to be obeyed.

This lack of dialogue projects an image that everyone was in agreement with the decision, which was far from reality because the Iowa City Kirkwood of today is an environment of confusion and frustration.

According to Lori Sundberg, a top administrator at the community college, there are two motives for the move: the low rate of enrollment and the annual spending of $400,000. In other words: typical financial and economic reasons. All of this may be true; however, the administration does not mention other important factors that would help contextualize and understand the problem. These factors include the gradual defunding of public education in Iowa and setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Closing or moving a community college is an easy decision. The difficult part is to find other, more creative solutions that respond to the following question: How can the problems of low enrollment and financing be resolved without sacrificing the educational, social and cultural role that Kirkwood filled in Iowa City (the fifth largest city in Iowa, with a population of more than 80,000) and the surrounding area (West Liberty, Lone Tree, Columbus Junction)? Said another way, how can a community college — tasked with facilitating educational services and strengthening our democracy, cultural diversity and sense of community — be maintained and bettered instead of sold to the private sector, where the main objective is profit?

What happened with Kirkwood Iowa City (not to mention Iowa Wesleyan University in Mt. Pleasant) demonstrates that education is not considered a priority by the governor and other public authorities in Iowa. This attitude is worrisome because the neglect of public educational institutions is also the neglect of the public citizenry, public debate, inclusion of others and public scrutiny. In other words, it puts democracy at risk.

Alex Choquemamani is a Peruvian writer who currently works at Kirkwood Community College. The opinions expressed in this essay are his alone and do not reflect those of his employer.

