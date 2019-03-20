Advertisement

Just announced: Big Grove to present inaugural Cornfed Folk Fest in June

Posted on by Genevieve Trainor
Cornfed Folk Fest

Big Grove Brewery & Taproom, Iowa City — Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m.

Legendary folk singer Greg Brown performs during the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City has announced their inaugural Cornfed Folk Fest, a new music festival that will take place on two stages on Saturday, June 8. Iowa City folk legend Greg Brown headlines.

The show is filled with top-tier picks from the Midwest folk and roots scene. Pieta Brown joins her father on the bill, which is rounded out with regional favorites including Des Moines-based Brother Trucker, Chicago Farmer’s Illinois folk, St. Louis folk rocker Beth Bombara, the Decorah blues-roots of Joe and Vicki Price, Iowa City stalwart Dave Moore, Americana from Lamoni’s Chad Elliott & the Redemptions, Des Moines folkie Ryne Doughty and Des Moines folk and soul from Courtney Krause.

A free afterparty with Wisconsin folk-punkers Them Coulee Boys closes the evening.

Tickets to the festival are $25 in advance and are on sale now. Cost at the door is $30; doors open at 1 p.m., and the show

Since opening just over two years ago, Big Grove’s Iowa City location has developed a reputation for bringing notable folk, Americana and alt-country acts to its stage. Other big summer plans at Big Grove include the inaugural Englert Summer Series concert with Lake Street Dive, which sold out early this month within a few weeks of being announced.


