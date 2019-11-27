Iowa’s Ride announces route for its inaugural cross-state event







Iowa’s Ride, the new cross-state cycling event started by former RAGBRAI employees, announced the route for its inaugural ride on Wednesday.

When the event was first announced on Oct. 15, it was scheduled to take place at the same time as RAGBRAI — July 19-25, 2020 — and was supposed to cross Iowa from west to east, as RAGBRAI does. Exactly a month later, Iowa Ride’s organizers moved the event forward a week, July 12-18, and changed to an east-to-west route.

They elaborated on that route plan Wednesday, announcing the ride will start in Dubuque and end in the northwestern Iowa town of Rock Rapids. Cyclists will cover 415 miles, and will climb 10,549 feet over the course of the week.

Online registration for the event is currently open. Registration for the full week is $150, or $100 for riders under 18. Day passes are also available for $25 a day.

“A cap of 5,000 riders will make this a comfortable ride and manageable for the host communities,” according to Iowa’s Ride.

The route and stops for RAGBRAI 2020 have yet to be announced.