Advertisement

Iowa’s Ride announces route for its inaugural cross-state event

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 24
    Shares

Photo courtesy of Shelter House

Iowa’s Ride, the new cross-state cycling event started by former RAGBRAI employees, announced the route for its inaugural ride on Wednesday.

When the event was first announced on Oct. 15, it was scheduled to take place at the same time as RAGBRAI — July 19-25, 2020 — and was supposed to cross Iowa from west to east, as RAGBRAI does. Exactly a month later, Iowa Ride’s organizers moved the event forward a week, July 12-18, and changed to an east-to-west route.

They elaborated on that route plan Wednesday, announcing the ride will start in Dubuque and end in the northwestern Iowa town of Rock Rapids. Cyclists will cover 415 miles, and will climb 10,549 feet over the course of the week.

IOWA’S RIDE released their inaugural route across Northern Iowa today. The ride will be approximately 416 miles…

Posted by Iowa's Ride on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Online registration for the event is currently open. Registration for the full week is $150, or $100 for riders under 18. Day passes are also available for $25 a day.

“A cap of 5,000 riders will make this a comfortable ride and manageable for the host communities,” according to Iowa’s Ride.

The route and stops for RAGBRAI 2020 have yet to be announced.


  • 24
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Little Village
2019 Give Guide

Get to know some of the nonprofits helping to make the CRANDIC a better place to live.

LEARN MORE

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS