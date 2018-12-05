Advertisement

Iowa City will finish distributing new carts to curbside recyclers by the end of December

Posted on by Paul Brennan
The new 65 gallon recycling cart (left, with blue lid). — illustration by Jordan Sellergren

Christmas is coming slightly early for Iowa City households still waiting for one of the city’s new 65-gallon recycling carts. The final stage of the distribution of carts to curbside recycling customers will take place from Dec.10 to Dec. 22.

Distribution of the blue-lidded carts began in February. Support for the purchase of the new carts and their delivery to all of Iowa City’s 16,000 curbside recyclers came from a $106,000 grant from The Recycling Partnership, a national nonprofit.

Anyone who hasn’t received a new cart by the end of December should contact the Department of Resource Management at 319-356-5151. The city has not yet provided an update on the status of composting containers ordered by Iowa Citians earlier this year; more information should be available in 2019.


Category: Community/News
Tags: ,

