Goosetown Café to open Wednesday morning

After two days of soft opening and months of preparation, Goosetown Café, brainchild of new restaurateur Peter Kessler, will open to the public for breakfast tomorrow at 7 a.m.

“It’s been good to see the shared excitement over the past few days. Lots of our great neighbors have been by to support us,” Kessler told Little Village Tuesday morning.

The café, located at 203 N Linn St, has undergone renovations and remodeling over the past few months after being vacated by Northside Bistro in January. By removing window awnings and interior walls, the restaurant is now bathed in natural light and operates on an open floor plan with varied seating filling the dining room. A handful of tables and instances of reclaimed barn wood throughout the restaurant are holdovers from the previous tenant, but with help from interior designers and construction crews, Kessler reimagined the space, transforming it into something all his own.

As his interior plans were developing, Kessler took time to consider the restaurant experience from all angles. “I like to think about why people go out to eat. I think it’s less about specific food and more about the environment we dine in,” mused Kessler. “It has a lot to do with the service aspect, too, and who you’re dining next to; creating a space for community to develop and engage.”

Not content with just designing and creating the ideal environment for community, Kessler, along with his team of experienced kitchen and service staff, has assembled a “unique and quirky take on breakfast,” mixing modern grain bowls, jammy eggs and homemade Pop-Tarts alongside more traditional fare and inspired cocktails. The café will begin serving breakfast and lunch daily, except for Tuesdays, when they will be closed.

Customers can expect weekend dinner hours to begin June 28, at which time the restaurant will be operational from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.