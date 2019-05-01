En Español: The joys of an open door









Puertas

Al llegar a Iowa City, una de las cosas que más me sorprendió fue lo fácil que era entrar en las casas: cruzar el porche, abrir la puerta de un sólo pestillo y dentro. Las sentí poco seguras. Venía de Madrid donde antes de salir de mi piso daba cinco vueltas de llave y cerraba al menos tres cerraduras en mi puerta blindada. Dar vueltas de llave cada vez que salía, dar vueltas de llave cada vez que entraba se convirtió en un ritual cansado, exigente. En un ritual que rozaba la pesadilla cuando olvidaba algo dentro y tenía que volver a abrir y cerrar cada uno de los cerrojos. Como en un castillo, con sus fosos, sus murallas.

Aquí en Iowa sólo tengo una cerradura. Sólo una y a veces siento que la puerta se puede abrir de una patada. Los primeros días, no os voy a engañar, dormía con miedo, un bate de béisbol al lado de mi cama para defenderme (como en las películas). Me angustiaba pensar que un ladrón, un psicópata, un loco cualquiera podía entrar en mi casa con un simple forcejeo. Me despertaba de rato en rato. Con cada ruido que escuchaba (son muchos en una casa de madera) sentía que alguien se había colado en mi cocina y rebuscaba entre mis cuchillos (al menos, los que tengo están poco afilados). Mi respuesta ante esa posible presencia era cubrirme la cabeza con la sábana como si estuviera confeccionada con un material antibalas, como si pudiera protegerme de un asesino en serie. Pero la sensación de pánico duró muy poco. Sin darme cuenta, me acostumbré y ahora me gustan las puertas fáciles de abrir. Ahora me gustan las puertas abiertas.

Las puertas abiertas me transportan a otra época. Me transportan al lugar donde nací, donde crecí. A mi niñez. Porque, aunque viví en Madrid los últimos años, vengo de un pueblo pequeño, L’Alcúdia de Crespins. Ahora allí las puertas también son blindadas, pero cuando yo era pequeña estaban abiertas de par en par. El salón de casa de mis abuelos parecía la plaza del pueblo, los vecinos entraban para contarles cualquier chisme o pedirles un favor, para saludarles. Porque cuando llegaba el buen tiempo, las casas se abrían. Caía la tarde y en lugar de ver la televisión, los vecinos salían a la calle con sus sillas plegables, se sentaban en círculo y charlaban hasta que llegaba la hora de dormir.

Los niños jugábamos en la calle sin que nuestros padres nos vigilaran. Nos caíamos al suelo y el asfalto nos arañaba las rodillas, pero no nos hacía daño. Íbamos solos en bici y llamábamos a nuestros amigos sin necesidad de teléfono. Nos asomábamos a sus casas y gritábamos: ¿Está Carmen? ¿Sale a jugar? ¿Está Ana? ¿Está Raúl? Y la calle se convertía en la luna y éramos los primeros astronautas en pisarla; un plató de televisión y éramos artistas; el circo y éramos acróbatas.

En Iowa City, cuando voy a visitar a mis amigos, llamo a la puerta y gritan, ¡entra, está abierto!, y su salón es como recuerdo era el de mis abuelos. Mientras paseo por la calle Clinton o Washington, Bloomington o Linn, cierro los ojos y vuelvo a ser acróbata, astronauta, artista. Voy en bicicleta y pedaleo sin miedo a caerme, sin miedo a que el asfalto me arañe las rodillas. Y, a ratos, apenas recuerdo que una vez tuve una puerta con doble blindaje, un fuerte con cerrojos que me asfixiaba.

Doors

Translated by Kathleen Archer

When I came to Iowa, I was surprised by how easy it was to get in the house: cross the porch, unlock a deadbolt and you’re in. The doors didn’t feel safe to me. I had moved from Madrid where, in order to leave my apartment, I had to turn the key five times and lock at least three deadbolts on a steel-reinforced door. Turning the key each time I left and turning the key every time I came home became a worn-out, demanding routine — a ritual that quickly turned into a nightmare if I forgot something inside and had to unlock and relock each one of the deadbolts; my apartment suddenly akin to a castle with moats and ramparts.

Here in Iowa I have just one lock. Only one, and sometimes it seems like you could open the door with one swift kick. I’m not going to lie — the first few days, I went to bed scared, a baseball bat next to my bed for self-defense (just like in the movies). I worried that a thief, a psychopath, some crazy guy could get into my house without even struggling. Sometimes I woke up in the middle of the night. Every noise I heard — and there are so many in a wooden house — made me think someone had snuck into my kitchen and was rummaging through the knife drawer (at least most of them are dull). Once or twice, I reacted to this possible intrusion by covering my head with the sheet as if it were made of bulletproof material — as if it could protect me from a serial killer. But the feeling of panic didn’t last long. Without realizing it, I adapted, and now I like easily opened doors. Now I like open doors.

Open doors take me back to another time. They take me to the place where I was born, where I grew up, to my childhood. Although I lived in Madrid the last several years, I’m from a small town, L’Alcúdia de Crespins. The doors there are reinforced now, but when I was little, they were left wide open. My grandparents’ living room was like the town square: the neighbors would come in to share some gossip, ask a favor, or say hello. When the weather was good, all the doors were left open. Instead of watching TV at night, the neighbors went out in the street with their folding chairs and sat in a circle, chatting until it was time to go to bed.

All of us kids played in the street without parental supervision. We fell on the ground and the asphalt scraped our knees, but it didn’t hurt. We rode bikes and met up with our friends without ever having to use the phone. We’d just show up at their houses and yell, “Is Carmen there? Can she come out to play?” “Is Ana there?” “Is Raúl home?” The street became like the moon, and we were the first astronauts to walk on it; a television set, and we were actors; a circus, and we were acrobats.

In Iowa City, when I visit my friends, I knock on the door and they shout, “Come in, it’s open!” Their living room is like my grandparents’ was. While I’m walking along Clinton Street, Washington, Bloomington or Linn, I close my eyes and once again I’m an acrobat, an astronaut, an actress. I ride my bike and am not afraid of falling, not afraid of scraping my knees on the asphalt. And sometimes, I hardly remember that I once lived behind a reinforced door in a stifling, deadbolted fortress.

