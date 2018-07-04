En Español: I need to stop interrupting women









De un hombre a otro: deja de interrumpir a las mujeres

Hace tres años, una de mis mejores amigas me dijo algo que realmente tenía que escuchar: que yo la interrumpía todo el tiempo.

Me da mucha pena admitirlo, pero ella tenía razón. En vez de escucharla, de reflexionar sobre mi comportamiento y, sobre todo, de ofrecerle una disculpa, me distraje buscando cualquier excusa para justificar mis acciones. Me dije que mi amiga exageraba; todo el mundo se interrumpía independientemente de cuestiones de género. Más que nada, me aferré a la idea de que yo, un feminista muy orgulloso de serlo, era demasiado consciente de estos temas como para hacer algo tan descaradamente machista.

Unos días después, estaba hablando por teléfono con mi madre y me fijé que estaba interrumpiéndola una y otra vez mientras ella trataba de contarme una historia. Por fin entendí lo que mi amiga había tratado de decirme y sentí una vergüenza profunda. Aún peor, me di cuenta de que mi madre se había acostumbrado a que yo la cortara así; cuando le pregunté si era verdad, me dijo que sí, pero que casi toda la familia se lo hacía (somos cinco hombres y dos mujeres) y que le había dejado de importar hacía mucho tiempo. Tres años después de esa conversación, todavía me arden las mejillas al recordarla, sobre todo porque no he podido reprimir del todo esta tendencia mía a hablar primero y sin consideración por los demás.

Por ejemplo, hace poco yo fui presentador para una lectura aquí en Iowa City y al final una colega del programa de traducción levantó la mano y me preguntó si podía promocionar otra lectura que estaba planeada para el día siguiente. En vez de pasarle el micrófono, insistí en ser el que informara al público sobre el evento a pesar de no saber la mayoría de los detalles. Tuve el impulso de retener el control sobre el micrófono y actué sobre ese impulso sin pensarlo dos veces. Me da incluso más pena hablar de este último suceso porque volví a cometer el mismo error aun disponiendo del conocimiento para evitarlo.

De estas experiencias he aprendido dos lecciones fundamentales: uno, parte de ser un buen amigo es tener la valentía de contarle a alguien que sus acciones le están haciendo daño a otra persona, y dos, parte de reparar ese daño es tener la valentía de pedir perdón. Este ensayo es una disculpa (y un agradecimiento) a mi amiga, a mi madre, a mi colega y a todas las mujeres que he interrumpido a lo largo de mi vida. Espero que los hombres que lean este texto evalúen su propia conducta y, aún más importante, arreglen las cosas con las mujeres que han silenciado. De manera más general, espero que mis experiencias demuestren que el acto de llamarle la atención a alguien por su comportamiento discriminatorio de hecho puede fomentar una relación aún más cercana y respetuosa entre dos personas.

Hay una tendencia persistente entre los hombres — fruto de nuestra socialización desde una edad temprana que luego se refuerza por casi todos los aspectos de la sociedad — a interrumpir a las mujeres, a explicarles las cosas, a hablar por ellas y a presumir que entendemos su experiencia por el mero hecho de que también somos seres humanos. En mi caso, tuve la suerte de que una amiga me advirtiera sobre esta tendencia y que tuviera la paciencia de aguantarme mientras procesaba la realidad de lo que había hecho durante tantos años. Desafortunadamente, no todos los hombres tenemos una amiga así, y de los que sí tenemos una, muy pocos hemos aprendido a escucharla.

My locker room talk: Stop interrupting women

Written and translated by Samuel Jambrović

Three years ago, one of my closest friends said something to me that I desperately needed to hear: I interrupted her all the time.

I’m ashamed to admit it, but she was right. Instead of listening to her, reflecting on my behavior and, most importantly, apologizing, I tried coming up with ways to justify my actions. I told myself that my friend was exaggerating; interrupting other people is something we all do and has nothing to do with a person’s gender. Most of all, I held firmly to the belief that I, a proud feminist, was far too aware of these issues to do something so blatantly sexist.

A few days later, I was on the phone with my mom and caught myself interrupting her over and over again as she was trying to tell me a story. I finally understood what my friend had been trying to tell me and felt a deep sense of shame. Even worse, I realized that my mom had gotten used to me cutting her off like this; when I asked her if this was true, she said yes, but that almost everyone at home did so (there are five men and two women in my family) and that she’d stopped caring about it a long time ago. Three years later, my face still burns when I think back to that conversation, especially since I haven’t been able to fully curb my tendency of speaking first and without consideration for others.

For instance, I was recently the presenter for a reading here in Iowa City, and at the end a colleague from the translation program raised her hand and asked me if she could promote a different reading scheduled for the following day. Instead of passing her the microphone, I insisted on being the one to inform the audience of the event even though I barely knew any of the details. My impulse was to retain control of the microphone, and I acted on that impulse without hesitation. I’m even more ashamed of this particular instance because I fell into the same pattern of behavior even when I thought I had the knowledge to prevent it from happening again.

I’ve learned two important lessons from these experiences: one, part of being a good friend is having the courage to tell someone when their actions are harmful to someone else, and two, part of repairing that harm is having the courage to apologize. This essay is an apology (and a thank you) to my friend, my mom, my colleague and all the women I’ve interrupted throughout my life. My hope is that the men who read this text will evaluate their own behavior and, ideally, make amends with the women they’ve habitually silenced. More generally, I hope my experiences show that finding the courage to call someone’s attention to their discriminatory behavior can in fact lead to a closer, more respectful relationship between two people.

There is a persistent tendency among men — a product of our socialization from an early age that is later reinforced by virtually every aspect of society — to interrupt women, to explain things to them, to speak for them and to presume that we understand their experience simply because we’re also human beings. In my case, I was lucky enough to have a friend who warned me about this tendency and had the patience to put up with me while I processed the reality of what I’d done for so many years. Unfortunately, not all men have a friend like this, and of those who do, even fewer have learned how to listen.

Samuel Jambrović is a recent MFA graduate of the Spanish Creative Writing program at the University of Iowa and a current MA candidate in linguistics. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 246.