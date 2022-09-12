Diners on North Linn Street now have access to free public wi-fi









Limited free wi-fi is now available in the block-long dining area on North Linn Street. It’s the fourth outdoor, free public wi-fi spot in Iowa City, provided through a partnership between the city and ImOn Communications. The same public wi-fi is available on the Ped Mall and in two city parks, Chauncey Swan and Riverfront Crossings.

“The Wi-Fi access is offered for up to two hours per day per user,” the Iowa City Communications Department explained in a news release. “ImOn customers can enter their account number for unlimited access.”

The city first closed North Linn Street from Hamburg Inn to the Market Street intersection in the summer of 2020. This new mini-pedestrian mall was created to provide and promote outdoor dining as part of the city’s efforts to support local restaurants while encouraging social distancing amid the new COVID-19 pandemic. That first year, the street remained closed and the picnic tables remained in place until the winter weather convinced almost everyone to seek shelter indoors while eating.

The dining area returned the following April. The city has since decided to make it a permanent addition to the Northside.