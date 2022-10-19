Advertisement

Des Moines Playhouse aims to fund new addition with Tomorrow Begins Today campaign

Posted on by Lily DeTaeye

Des Moines Playhouse addition rendering. — rendering courtesy of Des Moines Playhouse, collage by Jordan Sellergren

The Des Moines Playhouse is about halfway to their goal of raising $3,500,000 to create a new facility for the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. The “Tomorrow Begins Today” capital campaign is accepting donations that will be used to upgrade theater technology, equip the theater with more comfortable and accessible seating, and expand dressing rooms to accommodate all genders and age groups, among other goals.

In order to make space for the new and improved facilities, The Des Moines Playhouse has proposed an addition facing 41st Street. The new facility promises to be just as family friendly as the old one, but with more of a focus on accessibility.

The Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre isn’t the first Des Moines Playhouse stage to receive an update. In 2018, the John Viars Theatre underwent a $4.3 million renovation. The renovation included updated seating, a refurbished stage and a new lobby.

“As we think about the future of The Playhouse, this campaign is the last step in making sure we meet the needs of kids and audiences for years to come,” says Director of Philanthropy Ryan Crane. “Improvements to our black box theater will boost our efforts to be a community asset, where all kinds of stories can be told.”

Although there is no set end date for the campaign, Executive Director David Kilpatrick expects fundraising to be completed by the end of February 2023 so construction on the addition can begin in April. Internal construction is slated for August of 2023, allowing the Des Moines Playhouse to still offer their summer camps.

Kilpatrick also assures avid theater-goers that shows will still go on in the John Viars Theatre throughout the entire construction process.

Keep track of the campaign’s progress by visiting its webpage and by following the Des Moines Playhouse on their social media platforms.


