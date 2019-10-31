Advertisement

Iowa City Council candidate Laura Bergus on the problem of affordability, the climate crisis and creating the correct process

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Laura Bergus is a lifelong resident of Iowa City, and she’s been fascinated by the city council since she was a teenager — her first job was helping to televise council meetings.

Now an attorney and managing partner of the Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus law firm, Bergus said she wants to utilize her ability to establish common ground that she’s honed doing mediation, and her understanding of the importance of good process in creating good outcomes, as part of the city council.

Bergus is one of three candidates for the two at-large council seats that will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election. Mayor Jim Throgmorton and Councilmember Rockne Cole, who currently hold those two seats, both decided not to seek reelection.

Little Village invited Bergus to sit down for an interview in our video production studio.

In-person absentee voting in the election is currently underway at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office, 913 S Dubuque St, Suite 101. The office is open weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, polls will open at 7 a.m. for the combined city and schools election, and remain open until 8 p.m.


