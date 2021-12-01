Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Food & Drink

The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2019 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Food & Drink category, representing voters’ favorite restaurants, bars, growers and innovators in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.
Best African Cuisine or Market
Tee’s Liberian Dish
1271 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 609-516-4427, teesliberiandish.com
Best Appetizers/Small Plates
The Webster
202 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-800-0720, thewebsteric.com
““Sorry, literally every other restaurant in Iowa. Three months in, they are already IC LEGENDS.”
—Kelly S.
““All the appetizers and sides are rich and delicious. Special call out to the biscuits.”
—David Z.
““Simply the best food in Iowa.”
—Don T.
Best Atmosphere
The Webster
““Open kitchen and lively atmosphere bring joy to the dining experience.”
—Brent C.
Best Bakery
Deluxe Bakery
812 S Summit St, Iowa City, 319-338-5000, deluxeiowa.com
Best Barbecue
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City, 319-354-7427, jimmyjacksribshack.com
Best Bartender
Emma Rogers, Pullman Bar & Diner
17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-338-1808, pullmandiner.com
““Emma is the best bartender around! She truly has a passion for serving others and makes everyone the best drinks around town!”
—Mackenzie B.
““If you’ve had a drink made by Emma… you’ve seen God!”
—Stephanie L.
Best Beer Selection (On Tap)
Big Grove Brewery
101 W Main St, Solon (Brewpub), biggrove.com
1225 S Gilbert St, Iowa City (Brewery and Taproom)
Best Beer Selection (On the Shelf)
John’s Grocery
401 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-337-2183
johngrocery.com
““A little liquid power from John’s Grocery helped me through the year.”
—Alea W.
Best Breakfast/Brunch
Pullman Bar & Diner
““The staff is always overwhelmingly positive and encouraging to be around.”
—Karson B.
Best Burger
George’s Buffet
17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-351-9614
Best Catering – TIE!
Amos Dean’s Catering
1829 Mehaffey Bridge Rd NE, Solon, 319-321-7779, amosdeans.com
Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery
560 Boyson Rd NE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, 319-409-6905, feedwellkitchenandbakery.com
Best Chef
Sam Gelman, co-owner/chef of The Webster
““One of the true chefs to make Iowa City farmers’ produce shine through in innovative ways while adhering to the seasonality and progression of time. Knowing full well certain ingredients won’t last forever, he immediately changes his offerings to promote what the next season brings, which conversely piques the interests of his patrons on a weekly basis.”
—Gerardo R.
Best Chicken Wings
Vine Tavern & Eatery
330 E Prentiss St, Iowa City, 319-354-8767, iowa-city.vinetavern.com
39 2nd Ave, Coralville, 319-338-7770, coralville.vinetavern.com
Best Cocktail Menu
Rodina
1507 C St SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-200-2515, rodinaiowa.com
““Rodina offers a balance of classics and originals, all executed with care. I could drink any of their cocktails and immensely enjoy what I’m imbibing.”
—Phoebe A.
Best Coffeehouse – TIE!
Dodge Street Coffeehouse
2790 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-569-1722
Press Coffee
1120 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-887-1500, presscoffeeco.com
Best Cold Treats
Heyn’s Ice Cream
25 E Cherry St, North Liberty, 319-665-2249, heynsicecream.com
Best CSA (Community-Supported Agriculture)
Echollective
879 Echo Ave, Mechanicsville, 319-325-3910, echollectivefarm.com
Best Dive Bar
George’s Buffet
Best Donuts
Daylight Donuts
1681 S 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-338-1429, daylightdonutsic.com
Best East/Southeast Asian Cuisine or Market
Thai Spice
1210 S Gilbert St #200, Iowa City, 319-351-2581, 725 Mormon Trek Blvd, 319-339-1999
Thai Spice Express
101 Windflower Ln, Solon, 319-644-8095
Best European Cuisine or Market
Baroncini Ristorante Italiano
104 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-337-2048, baroncinirestaurant.com
““Delicious selection of authentic antipasti as well as fresh salads.”
—Claudia M.
Best Farmers Market Vendor – TIE!
Buffalo Ridge Orchard
1337 Rollins Rd, Central City, 319-521-1353, buffaloridgeorchard.com
““BRO staff are exceptional, their vegetables and apples are exceptional. Their motto says it all: ‘Growing quality local produce responsibly.’”
—Mary P.
Maestro Empanadas
1337 Rollins Rd, Central City, 319-521-1353, maestroempanadas.com
““These pastries are like pieces of art.”
—Hanna S.
Best Food-Scene Game-Changer
The Webster
Best Fries
Oasis Falafel
206 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-358-7342, oasisfalafel.com
““Generous portions and impeccable seasoning.”
—Megan W.
Best Gluten-Free-Friendly Options
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
310 E Prentiss St, Iowa City, 319-248-0077, trumpetblossom.com
Best Grocery Store
New Pioneer Co-op
1101 2nd St, Coralville, 319-358-5513, newpi.coop
22 S Van Buren St, Iowa City, 319-338-9441
3338 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, 319-365-2632
““Absolutely no other grocery store returns more toward the varied needs of its community than New Pi.”
—Joseph W.
Best Late-Night Food
George’s Buffet
Best Liquor Store
John’s Grocery
Best Patio/Outdoor Dining
Big Grove Brewery
Best Latin/South American Cuisine or Market
La Regia Taqueria
436 Hwy 1 W, Iowa City, 319-341-8226, laregiaia.com
Best Local Farm
Wilson’s Orchard & Farm
4823 Dingleberry Rd NE #1 Iowa City, 319-354-5651, wilsonsorchard.com
Best Middle Eastern/Mediterranean Cuisine or Market
Oasis Falafel
““Kudos to handling the pandemic so well, for giving the entire staff time off to get vaccinated, and for the always-tasty food, and for the commitment to NOT ship their addictive hummus everywhere, in order to not use preservatives. A smiley face to Naftaly, Ofer and staff, made of falafel and hummus! RAWR!”
—Andrea T.
Best Pizza
Wig & Pen Pizza
1220 US-6 West, Iowa City 319-354-2767, wigandpenpizza.com
363 N 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-351-2327
201 Hwy 965 NE, North Liberty, 319-665-2255
Best Place for a Business Lunch
Goosetown Cafe
203 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-351-1924, goosetowncafe.com
Best Produce
New Pioneer Co-op
Best Pub Food
Shakespeare’s Pub & Grill
819 S 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-337-7275, shakespearespubandgrill.com
““The most welcoming place in town.”
—Wendy D.
Best Restaurant
The Webster
Best Restaurant for a First Date
The Webster
Best Restaurant for Delivery/Takeout
Oasis Falafel
Best Restaurant Staff
The Webster
Best Restaurant to Cure Your Hangover
Pullman Bar & Diner
Best Restaurant to Take Your Parents To – TIE!
The Webster
Rodina
Best Seafood
St. Burch Tavern
127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, 319-341-7700, saintburchtavern.com
Best Soul Food
Vivian’s Soul Food
2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-396-2229, vivianssoulfoodcr.com
““The food here is absolutely delicious, like it came down from the heavens. The staff and atmosphere really round out the experience! I love coming here!”
—Anna S.