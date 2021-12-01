Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Food & Drink



The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2019 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Food & Drink category, representing voters’ favorite restaurants, bars, growers and innovators in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best African Cuisine or Market Tee’s Liberian Dish 1271 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 609-516-4427, teesliberiandish.com



Best Appetizers/Small Plates The Webster 202 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-800-0720, thewebsteric.com ““Sorry, literally every other restaurant in Iowa. Three months in, they are already IC LEGENDS.” —Kelly S. ““All the appetizers and sides are rich and delicious. Special call out to the biscuits.” —David Z. ““Simply the best food in Iowa.” —Don T.

Best Atmosphere The Webster



““Open kitchen and lively atmosphere bring joy to the dining experience.” —Brent C.

Best Bakery Deluxe Bakery 812 S Summit St, Iowa City, 319-338-5000, deluxeiowa.com



Best Barbecue Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack 1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City, 319-354-7427, jimmyjacksribshack.com

Best Bartender Emma Rogers, Pullman Bar & Diner 17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-338-1808, pullmandiner.com ““Emma is the best bartender around! She truly has a passion for serving others and makes everyone the best drinks around town!” —Mackenzie B. ““If you’ve had a drink made by Emma… you’ve seen God!” —Stephanie L.

Best Beer Selection (On Tap) Big Grove Brewery 101 W Main St, Solon (Brewpub), biggrove.com 1225 S Gilbert St, Iowa City (Brewery and Taproom)

Best Beer Selection (On the Shelf) John’s Grocery 401 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-337-2183 johngrocery.com

““A little liquid power from John’s Grocery helped me through the year.” —Alea W.

Best Breakfast/Brunch Pullman Bar & Diner

““The staff is always overwhelmingly positive and encouraging to be around.” —Karson B.

Best Burger George’s Buffet 17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-351-9614

Best Catering – TIE! Amos Dean’s Catering 1829 Mehaffey Bridge Rd NE, Solon, 319-321-7779, amosdeans.com Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery 560 Boyson Rd NE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, 319-409-6905, feedwellkitchenandbakery.com

Best Chef Sam Gelman, co-owner/chef of The Webster ““One of the true chefs to make Iowa City farmers’ produce shine through in innovative ways while adhering to the seasonality and progression of time. Knowing full well certain ingredients won’t last forever, he immediately changes his offerings to promote what the next season brings, which conversely piques the interests of his patrons on a weekly basis.” —Gerardo R.

Best Chicken Wings Vine Tavern & Eatery 330 E Prentiss St, Iowa City, 319-354-8767, iowa-city.vinetavern.com 39 2nd Ave, Coralville, 319-338-7770, coralville.vinetavern.com

Best Cocktail Menu Rodina 1507 C St SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-200-2515, rodinaiowa.com

““Rodina offers a balance of classics and originals, all executed with care. I could drink any of their cocktails and immensely enjoy what I’m imbibing.” —Phoebe A.

Best Coffeehouse – TIE! Dodge Street Coffeehouse 2790 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-569-1722 Press Coffee 1120 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-887-1500, presscoffeeco.com

Best Cold Treats Heyn’s Ice Cream 25 E Cherry St, North Liberty, 319-665-2249, heynsicecream.com

Best Craft Brewery Big Grove Brewery

Best CSA (Community-Supported Agriculture) Echollective 879 Echo Ave, Mechanicsville, 319-325-3910, echollectivefarm.com

Best Dive Bar George’s Buffet

Best Donuts Daylight Donuts 1681 S 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-338-1429, daylightdonutsic.com



Best East/Southeast Asian Cuisine or Market

Thai Spice 1210 S Gilbert St #200, Iowa City, 319-351-2581, 725 Mormon Trek Blvd, 319-339-1999 Thai Spice Express 101 Windflower Ln, Solon, 319-644-8095

Best European Cuisine or Market Baroncini Ristorante Italiano 104 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-337-2048, baroncinirestaurant.com



““Delicious selection of authentic antipasti as well as fresh salads.” —Claudia M.

Best Farmers Market Vendor – TIE! Buffalo Ridge Orchard 1337 Rollins Rd, Central City, 319-521-1353, buffaloridgeorchard.com

““BRO staff are exceptional, their vegetables and apples are exceptional. Their motto says it all: ‘Growing quality local produce responsibly.’” —Mary P. Maestro Empanadas 1337 Rollins Rd, Central City, 319-521-1353, maestroempanadas.com



““These pastries are like pieces of art.” —Hanna S.

Best Food-Scene Game-Changer The Webster

Best Fries Oasis Falafel 206 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-358-7342, oasisfalafel.com

““Generous portions and impeccable seasoning.” —Megan W.

Best Gluten-Free-Friendly Options Trumpet Blossom Cafe 310 E Prentiss St, Iowa City, 319-248-0077, trumpetblossom.com



Best Grocery Store New Pioneer Co-op 1101 2nd St, Coralville, 319-358-5513, newpi.coop 22 S Van Buren St, Iowa City, 319-338-9441 3338 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, 319-365-2632 ““Absolutely no other grocery store returns more toward the varied needs of its community than New Pi.” —Joseph W.

Best Late-Night Food George’s Buffet

Best Liquor Store John’s Grocery

Best Patio/Outdoor Dining Big Grove Brewery

Best Latin/South American Cuisine or Market La Regia Taqueria 436 Hwy 1 W, Iowa City, 319-341-8226, laregiaia.com

Best Local Farm Wilson’s Orchard & Farm 4823 Dingleberry Rd NE #1 Iowa City, 319-354-5651, wilsonsorchard.com

Best Middle Eastern/Mediterranean Cuisine or Market Oasis Falafel ““Kudos to handling the pandemic so well, for giving the entire staff time off to get vaccinated, and for the always-tasty food, and for the commitment to NOT ship their addictive hummus everywhere, in order to not use preservatives. A smiley face to Naftaly, Ofer and staff, made of falafel and hummus! RAWR!” —Andrea T.

Best Pizza Wig & Pen Pizza 1220 US-6 West, Iowa City 319-354-2767, wigandpenpizza.com 363 N 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-351-2327 201 Hwy 965 NE, North Liberty, 319-665-2255

Best Place for a Business Lunch Goosetown Cafe 203 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-351-1924, goosetowncafe.com

Best Produce New Pioneer Co-op

Best Pub Food Shakespeare’s Pub & Grill 819 S 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-337-7275, shakespearespubandgrill.com

““The most welcoming place in town.” —Wendy D.

Best Restaurant The Webster

Best Restaurant for a First Date The Webster

Best Restaurant for Delivery/Takeout Oasis Falafel

Best Restaurant Staff The Webster

Best Restaurant to Cure Your Hangover Pullman Bar & Diner

Best Restaurant to Take Your Parents To – TIE! The Webster Rodina

Best Seafood St. Burch Tavern 127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, 319-341-7700, saintburchtavern.com

Best Soul Food Vivian’s Soul Food 2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-396-2229, vivianssoulfoodcr.com

““The food here is absolutely delicious, like it came down from the heavens. The staff and atmosphere really round out the experience! I love coming here!” —Anna S.

Best South Asian Cuisine or Market Masala Indian Cuisine 9 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-338-6199, masalaindiancuisine.site

Best Sushi Oyama Sushi & Steakhouse 5350 Council St NE F, Cedar Rapids, 319-832-1800, oyamasushi.com

Best Tacos La Regia Taqueria

Best Use of Local Ingredients The Webster

Best Vegan Options Trumpet Blossom

Best Wine Selection Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar 209 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-359-1999, brixcheeseshop.com

Most Innovative Menu The Webster

