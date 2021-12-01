Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Health & Recreation



The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2021 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Health & Recreation category, representing readers’ favorite activities, outdoor destinations and healthcare experts in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best Place to Experience Nature

Hickory Hill Park

1439 E Bloomington St, Iowa City, 319-356-5100

Sure, Hickory Hill is a destination for winter sledders and features a couple small shelters, but for the most part, the park is a place where people go to escape into quality natural habitat and quiet sanctuary. It’s a place where you can walk, hike, birdwatch, jog, dog walk (leashed, please!) or cross-country ski for literally hours with something new to see at every moment among several types of natural habitat native to our state: tallgrass prairie, oak and hickory woodlands and oak savanna. (From the article “The Friends of Hickory Hill Park help guide the beloved IC nature area’s future” by Thomas Dean, published Nov. 3)