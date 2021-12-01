Advertisement

Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Health & Recreation

Posted on by Little Village
more


The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2021 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Health & Recreation category, representing readers’ favorite activities, outdoor destinations and healthcare experts in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best Assisted Living Community/Retirement Home

Oaknoll

1 Oaknoll Ct, Iowa City, 319-351-1720, oaknoll.com
Oaknoll East – 2640 N Scott Blvd, Iowa City

Best Bike Shop

World of Bikes

723 S Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-351-8337, worldofbikes.com

Best Bike Trail

Cedar Valley Nature Trail

Best Bowling Alley

Colonial Lanes

2253 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City, 319-338-1573, coloniallanesbowling.com

“Hasn’t changed in decades. And that’s comforting to me.”

— Meagan W.

Best Campground

F.W. Kent Park

2048 US-6, Oxford
A trail in F.W. Kent Park, June 2020. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Best Chiropractor

Black & Gold Chiropractic & Wellness

401 S Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-337-6000, blackandgoldchiropractic.com

Best Community Sports League

Lambda Softball Association of Eastern Iowa

lsaiowa.org

courtesy of LSA of Eastern Iowa

Best Dentist/Orthodontist

Ann L. Connors Family Dentistry

803 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-337-7797, annconnorsdds.com

Best Dog Park

Thornberry Off-Leash Dog Park

1867 Foster Rd, Iowa City

Sunset at the Thornberry Off-leash Dog Park in Iowa City’s Peninsula neighborhood, November 2021. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Best Eye Clinic – TIE!

Discerning Eye

218 E Washington St, Iowa City, 319-338-6800, discerningeyeoptical.com

Jensen Eyecare

640 Hwy 1 W # 2, Iowa City, 319-338-6700, jenseneyecare.com

Best Fitness Instructor

Jennifer Evans, The BodyLab at Nolte

1619 2nd St, Coralville, 319-688-9289

“Each workout is uniquely designed to be fun and challenging.”

— Carole B.

Best Gym – TIE!

North Dodge Athletic Club

2400 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-351-5683, ndacgym.com

Performance Health & Fitness

3290 Ridgeway Dr Ste 1, Coralville, 319-665-2548, performanceforhealth.com

Best Massage Therapist

Jaime Nevins, Back Together Massage

1700 S 1st Ave STE 11A, Iowa City, 319-481-2524 backtogethermassage.com

“Magical blend of energy and hands-on work. Safe to process hard emotions and memories with them that are brought to the surface. Truly listens. Authentic.”

— Leah F.

Best Mental Health Services Provider (Individual)

Zarah Roberts

319-318-2308, Zarah@BeWellHealingServices.com

Best Mental Health Services Provider (Clinic)

Abbe Center for Community Mental Health

Locations throughout eastern Iowa, 319-398-3562, unitypoint.org

Best Pharmacy

University of Iowa Health Care North Dodge Pharmacy

1360 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-356-2294

Best Physical Therapist

Team Iowa Physical Therapy

2400 N Dodge St Ste B, Iowa City, 319-246-2006, teamiowaphysicaltherapy.com

Best Picnic Spot

F.W. Kent Park

Johnson County’s Kent Park is full of shelters, picnic tables, trails, ponds, camp sites and other outdoor features. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Best Place to Experience Nature

Hickory Hill Park

1439 E Bloomington St, Iowa City, 319-356-5100

Sure, Hickory Hill is a destination for winter sledders and features a couple small shelters, but for the most part, the park is a place where people go to escape into quality natural habitat and quiet sanctuary. It’s a place where you can walk, hike, birdwatch, jog, dog walk (leashed, please!) or cross-country ski for literally hours with something new to see at every moment among several types of natural habitat native to our state: tallgrass prairie, oak and hickory woodlands and oak savanna. (From the article “The Friends of Hickory Hill Park help guide the beloved IC nature area’s future” by Thomas Dean, published Nov. 3)

Best Place to People-Watch

Iowa City Pedestrian Mall

“A community living room … See the world as you sit on a bench.”

— Alice A.

Best Place to Play Pool

Joe’s Place

115 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, 319-338-6717, joesplace-ic.com


Best Place to Read a Book

Home

Best Sporting Goods Store

Play It Again Sports

1705 S 1st Ave D, Iowa City, 319-354-4777, playitagainsports.com
3649 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-366-8664

Best Summer Camp – TIE!

FilmScene’s Virtual Animation Camp

icfilmscene.org

University of Iowa Wildlife Camps

recserv.uiowa.edu/WildlifeCamps

Best Sexual & Reproductive Health Clinic

University of Iowa Health Care North Dodge Clinic

1360 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-356-2294

“North Dodge Clinic is an excellent clinic for patients. They are focused on their patients and truly go the extra mile to ensure they are getting the best care. The wait times are minimal. I would recommend all of my family and friends be seen at this clinic.”

— Kelly T.

Best Yoga Studio

Hot House Yoga

224 S Clinton St, Iowa City, 319-351-9642, hothouseyoga.com
250th 12th Ave, Coralville, 319-338-9642

Most Trusted Physician

Dr. Sarina Martini, UIHC Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

uihc.org/sarina-martini

See who else won!


more
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

KEEP ROLLING THROUGH THE WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.