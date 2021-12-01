Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Health & Recreation

The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2021 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Health & Recreation category, representing readers’ favorite activities, outdoor destinations and healthcare experts in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.
Best Assisted Living Community/Retirement Home
Oaknoll
1 Oaknoll Ct, Iowa City, 319-351-1720, oaknoll.com
Oaknoll East – 2640 N Scott Blvd, Iowa City
Best Bike Shop
World of Bikes
723 S Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-351-8337, worldofbikes.com
Best Bike Trail
Cedar Valley Nature Trail
Best Bowling Alley
Colonial Lanes
2253 Old Hwy 218 S, Iowa City, 319-338-1573, coloniallanesbowling.com
““Hasn’t changed in decades. And that’s comforting to me.”
— Meagan W.
Best Campground
F.W. Kent Park
2048 US-6, Oxford
Best Chiropractor
Black & Gold Chiropractic & Wellness
401 S Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-337-6000, blackandgoldchiropractic.com
Best Community Sports League
Lambda Softball Association of Eastern Iowa
lsaiowa.org
Best Dentist/Orthodontist
Ann L. Connors Family Dentistry
803 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-337-7797, annconnorsdds.com
Best Dog Park
Thornberry Off-Leash Dog Park
1867 Foster Rd, Iowa City
Best Eye Clinic – TIE!
Discerning Eye
218 E Washington St, Iowa City, 319-338-6800, discerningeyeoptical.com
Jensen Eyecare
640 Hwy 1 W # 2, Iowa City, 319-338-6700, jenseneyecare.com
Best Fitness Instructor
Jennifer Evans, The BodyLab at Nolte
1619 2nd St, Coralville, 319-688-9289
““Each workout is uniquely designed to be fun and challenging.”
— Carole B.
Best Gym – TIE!
North Dodge Athletic Club
2400 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-351-5683, ndacgym.com
Performance Health & Fitness
3290 Ridgeway Dr Ste 1, Coralville, 319-665-2548, performanceforhealth.com
Best Massage Therapist
Jaime Nevins, Back Together Massage
1700 S 1st Ave STE 11A, Iowa City, 319-481-2524 backtogethermassage.com
““Magical blend of energy and hands-on work. Safe to process hard emotions and memories with them that are brought to the surface. Truly listens. Authentic.”
— Leah F.
Best Mental Health Services Provider (Individual)
Zarah Roberts
319-318-2308, Zarah@BeWellHealingServices.com
Best Mental Health Services Provider (Clinic)
Abbe Center for Community Mental Health
Locations throughout eastern Iowa, 319-398-3562, unitypoint.org
Best Pharmacy
University of Iowa Health Care North Dodge Pharmacy
1360 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-356-2294
Best Physical Therapist
Team Iowa Physical Therapy
2400 N Dodge St Ste B, Iowa City, 319-246-2006, teamiowaphysicaltherapy.com
Best Picnic Spot
F.W. Kent Park
Best Place to Experience Nature
Hickory Hill Park
1439 E Bloomington St, Iowa City, 319-356-5100
Sure, Hickory Hill is a destination for winter sledders and features a couple small shelters, but for the most part, the park is a place where people go to escape into quality natural habitat and quiet sanctuary. It’s a place where you can walk, hike, birdwatch, jog, dog walk (leashed, please!) or cross-country ski for literally hours with something new to see at every moment among several types of natural habitat native to our state: tallgrass prairie, oak and hickory woodlands and oak savanna. (From the article “The Friends of Hickory Hill Park help guide the beloved IC nature area’s future” by Thomas Dean, published Nov. 3)
Best Place to People-Watch
Iowa City Pedestrian Mall
““A community living room … See the world as you sit on a bench.”
— Alice A.
Best Place to Play Pool
Joe’s Place
115 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, 319-338-6717, joesplace-ic.com
Best Place to Read a Book
Home
Best Sporting Goods Store
Play It Again Sports
1705 S 1st Ave D, Iowa City, 319-354-4777, playitagainsports.com
3649 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-366-8664
Best Summer Camp – TIE!
FilmScene’s Virtual Animation Camp
icfilmscene.org
University of Iowa Wildlife Camps
recserv.uiowa.edu/WildlifeCamps
Best Sexual & Reproductive Health Clinic
University of Iowa Health Care North Dodge Clinic
1360 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-356-2294
““North Dodge Clinic is an excellent clinic for patients. They are focused on their patients and truly go the extra mile to ensure they are getting the best care. The wait times are minimal. I would recommend all of my family and friends be seen at this clinic.”
— Kelly T.
Best Yoga Studio
Hot House Yoga
224 S Clinton St, Iowa City, 319-351-9642, hothouseyoga.com
250th 12th Ave, Coralville, 319-338-9642
Most Trusted Physician
Dr. Sarina Martini, UIHC Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
uihc.org/sarina-martini