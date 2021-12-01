Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Community

““I love a good, solid art museum experience, but PS1 has been kicking ass over the past 24 months with buying their space(s), expanding programming, adapting beautifully to pandemic life (virtual classes! VR exhibit!) and then thoughtfully reopening.”

““It serves the community by offering classes for the non-artist. They bring joy and art into this community!”

“It’s hard to walk by the Close House and not feel the urge to peek inside its huge, dome-topped windows. The idea of throwing open the doors to the community is certainly attractive to Public Space One’s board. “You don’t have to pretend like you’re buying a fancy sofa,” [Executive Director John] Engelbrecht said of a PS1-owned Close House. “If you want to come and walk around our gallery, it will be open and free to visit.”

(From the article “Public Space One purchases historic Iowa City mansion” by Emma McClatchey, published Oct. 4)