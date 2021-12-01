Advertisement

Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Goods & Services

Posted on
The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2021 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Arts & Entertainment category, representing voters’ favorite artists, venues and events in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best Antique Store

Artifacts

331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com

A massive Richard Nixon head sits for sale in the expanded Artifacts in Iowa City’s Northside. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village


“So much space! I love having a consignment furniture place available so close to home and in downtown.”

— Alea W.

“Always find treasure here.”

— Greg R.

Best Appliance Store

The Appliance Barn

1275 IA-1 Suite 4, Iowa City, 319-834-9032, appliancebarn.com
101 B Ave, Kalona, 319-656-2573

Best Bank or Credit Union

Hills Bank & Trust Company

Locations across eastern Iowa

Best Auto Detailing/Car Wash

Club Car Wash

1059 IA-1, Iowa City, clubcarwash.com
2015 2nd Street, Coralville

Best Barber

Men’s Room

1052 Mt Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-200-7777

A Men’s Room barber trims a customer’s beard. November 2020. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Best Body Piercer

Release Body Modification

110 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-594-1965, releasebodypiercing.com

“Bunny does great work.”

— Katie J.

Best Bookstore

Prairie Lights Books

15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-337-2681, prairielights.com

A patron reads in Prairie Lights Book Store, 2018. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Best Bridal Boutique – TIE!

Brides by Jessa

920 E 2nd Ave Ste 120, Coralville, 319-400-4200 bridesbyjessa.com

Hope’s Bridal & Prom

3015 73rd St, Atkins, 319-446-7887, hopesbridal.com

Best Comic Book/Gaming Store

Daydreams Comics

229 E Washington St, Iowa City, 319-354-6632, daydreamscomics.com

Best Convenience Store

John’s Grocery

401 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-337-2183, johnsgrocery.com

DJ Matthews stands in the aisles of John’s Grocery in Iowa City. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Best Daycare

Kirkwood School for Children

1107 Kirkwood Ct, Iowa City, 319-337-2644, ks4c.com

“Free-range kids! Elementary principal says he always knows kids from Tim’s because they are the best prepared for kindergarten. They prove that kids as young as 2 can be aware of others’ emotions, their body’s limits and how to be part of a community.”

— Leah F.

Best Financial Planner/Tax Service

Carrie Houchins-Witt Tax & Financial Services

1303 5th St #207, Coralville, 319-358-2854, houchinswitt.com

Carrie Houchins-Witt

Best Flooring/Carpet Store

Randy’s Flooring

401 2nd St, Coralville, 319-354-4344, randysflooring.com
280 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, 319-393-1400
Warehouse – 1930 James St, Coralville, 319-354-4344

Best Florist

Willow & Stock

207 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-338-1332, willowandstock.com

Best Hair Salon

Honeybee Hair Parlor

755 S Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-338-5589 honeybeehairparlor.com

JoAnn LS, stylist and owner of Honeybee Hair Parlor, in 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

“Love the vibe and focus on inclusion! Liz never disappoints, and I appreciate that she gives my kids the cuts they want also. I’m a Honeybee lifer!”

— Lacie S.

“UNPARALLELED cuts. They are so on top of trends and really take their time, paying attention to detail and always asking for feedback. They have such a positive space and I really appreciate the precautions they have taken in the pandemic, especially considering there has been so little official guidance for small businesses.”

— Hailey B.

Best Home Decor Store

Artifacts

331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com

Best Home Improvement Company

Martin Construction

1824 G St, Iowa City, 319-248-0561, andrewmartinconstruction.com

“They have kept my 150-year-old house standing and looking very pertty.”

— Louise R.

Best Hotel

The Highlander Hotel

2525 Highlander Pl, Iowa City, 319-354-2000, highlanderhotel.us

The Highlander Hotel’s legendary pool in 2021. — Chad Rhym/Little Village

“Cool vibe. The entire hotel was recycled into something cool again: woman-owned, independent, locally owned, living wages to all.”

— Angela H.

“To be completely candid, I absolutely adore The Highlander Hotel. It’s a historical landmark and more importantly it’s a place where family, friends and all others alike can come together and share wonderful memories.”

— Alexander P.

Some longtime residents might find it odd that a place that peaked during their lifetimes has become “historic.” Some newer residents might be discovering the gem in Iowa City’s northeast corner for the first time. … When I was young, I remember asking my grandma if she got a parking spot right up front—she owned the place, after all. She told me in a way that a grandma does, “No, I park in the back, so our customers can have the best spots.” (From the article “The Highlander, Iowa City’s strange, star-studded supper club, is now a historic hotel” by Kevin Boyd, published Aug. 4)

Best Garden Store

Earl May

5155 Northland Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, 319-377-7582, earlmay.com
1200 Edgewood Rd SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-396-7684
1901 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City, 319-354-5028

Best House Cleaning Service

Oranges & Elbows

319-855-1503, orangesandelbows.com

“I love coming home to a clean and wonderful smelling space. It is not an overstatement to say that the service they provide has been life-changing for me.”

— Julie G.

“Their quality of work is always excellent—the best I’ve found. But as importantly they are also excellent in their communication with customers. I can’t recommend them enough.”

— Kevin B.

“They are detailed and thorough in their cleaning, along with being responsive and really lovely to work with — Megan is the best! They use organic cleaning supplies whenever possible. They’ve been really amazing during the pandemic, working to keep their employees and customers safe while supporting their workers’ employment and financial needs. I can’t say enough good things!”

— Aaron S.

Best Insurance Agency

Willie Caldwell, State Farm

2000 1st Ave NE #200, Cedar Rapids, 319-363-9200

Best Jewelry Store

Beadology Iowa

220 E Washington St, Iowa City (relocating in 2022), 319-338-1566, beadologyiowa.com

“As one who makes her own jewelry, having Beadology means unique supplies are nearby. Professional-looking pieces are readily available there, too, for that ultimate dress-up at home and dream-of-going-out experience.”

— J.A.

Best Landscaper

Fiddlehead Gardens

1947 Waterfront Dr, Iowa City, 319-321-6549, fiddleheadgardens-landscaping.com

Best Locally Made Product

Oasis Street Food hummus

206 N Linn St, Iowa City, also sold at dozens of local grocery stores, oasisstreetfood.com

courtesy of Oasis Street Food

Best Movers

Adamantine Spine Moving

656 S Governor St, Iowa City, 319-519-4564, spinemoving.com
3227 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-774-7386

Adamantine Spine Moving helps the Trainor family settle into a new home in Iowa City, November 2021. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Best Musical Instrument Store

West Music

1212 5th St, Coralville, 319-351-2000, westmusic.com
1398 Twixt Town Rd, Marion, 319-377-9100

West Music in Coralville, 1212 5th St. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

“They are very friendly, knowledgeable, informative and patient when helping you decide on a purchase.”

— Kevin T.

“West sponsors all music. I’m 66 years and play with people my age in a band that West provides for us. CEO [Robin] Walenta is supportive of all ages learning and playing music.”

— Karen K.

Best Nail Salon

Elite Nails

205 E Burlington St, Iowa City, 319-354-4517

Best Pest Control

D & R Pest Control

3591 Perch Dr SE A, Iowa City, 319-354-1606, dandrpestcontrol.com

Best Pet Boarding/Grooming

Suds ‘N Hugs Mobile Pet Grooming

730 3rd Ave, Iowa City, 319-383-6641, Facebook: @iowacitymobilegroomers

Best Photographer/Videographer

Dan Rolling Photography

danrollingphotography.com

Best Record Store

Record Collector

116 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-337-5029, recordcollector.co

Best Retail Staff

Found + Formed

65 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-438-2727, foundandformedshop.com

Found + Formed staff in 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Best Roofing Company

Andino Construction

3546 Dolphin Dr SE A, Iowa City, 319-471-7527, andinoconstructionia.com

Best Shoe Store

Iowa Running Company

1000 3rd St SE #2, Cedar Rapids, 319-364-0641, iowarun.com

Iowa Running Company: shoes to run and do battle in. — Malcolm MacDougall/Little Village

Best Store for Gift Shopping

White Rabbit

112 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-358-9557, white-rabbit-shop.myshopify.com

Best Store for Kids’ Books

Prairie Lights Books

15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-337-2681, prairielights.com

Best Store to Splurge on Yourself

Revival

117 E College St, Iowa City, 319-337-4511, revivaliowacity.com

Customers shop during the reopening of Revival on the Ped Mall on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. — Adria Carpenter/Little Village

Best Tattoo Artist

Anne Marsh, Iowa City Tattoo

393 E College St, Iowa City, 319-499-5892, iowacitytattoo.com

Anne Marsh tattooing at Iowa City Tattoo in 2018. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Best Tobacco/Vape Shop

Almost Paradise Tobacco and Vapor

355 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-359-1694
2301 2nd St #5, Coralville, 319-569-2341
1551 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-449-4445

Best Toy Store

The Haunted Bookshop

219 N Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-337-2996 thehauntedbookshop.com

Best Vet Clinic

Cat Clinic of Iowa City

1705 S 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-351-2252, catclinicofiowacity.com

Best Vintage or Consignment Store

Artifacts

331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com

Best Wedding Venue

Wilson’s Orchard/Rapid Creek Cidery

4823 Dingleberry Rd NE, Iowa City, wilsonsorchard.com

Most Trusted Electrician

Shay Electric

1311 Highland Ct, Iowa City, 319-354-3793

Most Trusted in Auto Sales

Toyota of Iowa City

1445 IA-1, Iowa City, 319-351-1501, toyotaiowacity.com

Most Trusted Mechanic – TIE!

Dodge Street Tire

605 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-337-3031, dst-ic.com

Russ’ Northside Service

305 N Gilbert St, 319-351-1909, russnorthsideserviceinc.com

Most Trusted Plumber

Bea Day Plumbers

537B Hwy 1 W, Iowa City, 319-354-2814, beaday.com

Most Trusted Realtor

Phoebe Martin, Realtor

319-541-8695, phoebemartinrealtor.com

Most Unique Shop

Artifacts

331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com

editor@littlevillagemag.com

