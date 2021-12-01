Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Goods & Services

The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2021 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Arts & Entertainment category, representing voters’ favorite artists, venues and events in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.
Best Antique Store
Artifacts
331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com
“
“So much space! I love having a consignment furniture place available so close to home and in downtown.”
— Alea W.
““Always find treasure here.”
— Greg R.
Best Appliance Store
The Appliance Barn
1275 IA-1 Suite 4, Iowa City, 319-834-9032, appliancebarn.com
101 B Ave, Kalona, 319-656-2573
Best Bank or Credit Union
Hills Bank & Trust Company
Locations across eastern Iowa
Best Auto Detailing/Car Wash
Club Car Wash
1059 IA-1, Iowa City, clubcarwash.com
2015 2nd Street, Coralville
Best Barber
Men’s Room
1052 Mt Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-200-7777
Best Body Piercer
Release Body Modification
110 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-594-1965, releasebodypiercing.com
““Bunny does great work.”
— Katie J.
Best Bookstore
Prairie Lights Books
15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-337-2681, prairielights.com
Best Bridal Boutique – TIE!
Brides by Jessa
920 E 2nd Ave Ste 120, Coralville, 319-400-4200 bridesbyjessa.com
Hope’s Bridal & Prom
3015 73rd St, Atkins, 319-446-7887, hopesbridal.com
Best Comic Book/Gaming Store
Daydreams Comics
229 E Washington St, Iowa City, 319-354-6632, daydreamscomics.com
Best Convenience Store
John’s Grocery
401 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-337-2183, johnsgrocery.com
Best Daycare
Kirkwood School for Children
1107 Kirkwood Ct, Iowa City, 319-337-2644, ks4c.com
““Free-range kids! Elementary principal says he always knows kids from Tim’s because they are the best prepared for kindergarten. They prove that kids as young as 2 can be aware of others’ emotions, their body’s limits and how to be part of a community.”
— Leah F.
Best Financial Planner/Tax Service
Carrie Houchins-Witt Tax & Financial Services
1303 5th St #207, Coralville, 319-358-2854, houchinswitt.com
Best Flooring/Carpet Store
Randy’s Flooring
401 2nd St, Coralville, 319-354-4344, randysflooring.com
280 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, 319-393-1400
Warehouse – 1930 James St, Coralville, 319-354-4344
Best Florist
Willow & Stock
207 N Linn St, Iowa City, 319-338-1332, willowandstock.com
Best Hair Salon
Honeybee Hair Parlor
755 S Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-338-5589 honeybeehairparlor.com
““Love the vibe and focus on inclusion! Liz never disappoints, and I appreciate that she gives my kids the cuts they want also. I’m a Honeybee lifer!”
— Lacie S.
““UNPARALLELED cuts. They are so on top of trends and really take their time, paying attention to detail and always asking for feedback. They have such a positive space and I really appreciate the precautions they have taken in the pandemic, especially considering there has been so little official guidance for small businesses.”
— Hailey B.
Best Home Decor Store
Artifacts
331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com
Best Home Improvement Company
Martin Construction
1824 G St, Iowa City, 319-248-0561, andrewmartinconstruction.com
““They have kept my 150-year-old house standing and looking very pertty.”
— Louise R.
Best Hotel
The Highlander Hotel
2525 Highlander Pl, Iowa City, 319-354-2000, highlanderhotel.us
““Cool vibe. The entire hotel was recycled into something cool again: woman-owned, independent, locally owned, living wages to all.”
— Angela H.
““To be completely candid, I absolutely adore The Highlander Hotel. It’s a historical landmark and more importantly it’s a place where family, friends and all others alike can come together and share wonderful memories.”
— Alexander P.
Some longtime residents might find it odd that a place that peaked during their lifetimes has become “historic.” Some newer residents might be discovering the gem in Iowa City’s northeast corner for the first time. … When I was young, I remember asking my grandma if she got a parking spot right up front—she owned the place, after all. She told me in a way that a grandma does, “No, I park in the back, so our customers can have the best spots.” (From the article “The Highlander, Iowa City’s strange, star-studded supper club, is now a historic hotel” by Kevin Boyd, published Aug. 4)
Best Garden Store
Earl May
5155 Northland Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, 319-377-7582, earlmay.com
1200 Edgewood Rd SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-396-7684
1901 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City, 319-354-5028
Best House Cleaning Service
Oranges & Elbows
319-855-1503, orangesandelbows.com
““I love coming home to a clean and wonderful smelling space. It is not an overstatement to say that the service they provide has been life-changing for me.”
— Julie G.
““Their quality of work is always excellent—the best I’ve found. But as importantly they are also excellent in their communication with customers. I can’t recommend them enough.”
— Kevin B.
““They are detailed and thorough in their cleaning, along with being responsive and really lovely to work with — Megan is the best! They use organic cleaning supplies whenever possible. They’ve been really amazing during the pandemic, working to keep their employees and customers safe while supporting their workers’ employment and financial needs. I can’t say enough good things!”
— Aaron S.
Best Insurance Agency
Willie Caldwell, State Farm
2000 1st Ave NE #200, Cedar Rapids, 319-363-9200
Best Jewelry Store
Beadology Iowa
220 E Washington St, Iowa City (relocating in 2022), 319-338-1566, beadologyiowa.com
““As one who makes her own jewelry, having Beadology means unique supplies are nearby. Professional-looking pieces are readily available there, too, for that ultimate dress-up at home and dream-of-going-out experience.”
— J.A.
Best Landscaper
Fiddlehead Gardens
1947 Waterfront Dr, Iowa City, 319-321-6549, fiddleheadgardens-landscaping.com
Best Locally Made Product
Oasis Street Food hummus
206 N Linn St, Iowa City, also sold at dozens of local grocery stores, oasisstreetfood.com
Best Movers
Adamantine Spine Moving
656 S Governor St, Iowa City, 319-519-4564, spinemoving.com
3227 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-774-7386
Best Musical Instrument Store
West Music
1212 5th St, Coralville, 319-351-2000, westmusic.com
1398 Twixt Town Rd, Marion, 319-377-9100
““They are very friendly, knowledgeable, informative and patient when helping you decide on a purchase.”
— Kevin T.
““West sponsors all music. I’m 66 years and play with people my age in a band that West provides for us. CEO [Robin] Walenta is supportive of all ages learning and playing music.”
— Karen K.
Best Nail Salon
Elite Nails
205 E Burlington St, Iowa City, 319-354-4517
Best Pest Control
D & R Pest Control
3591 Perch Dr SE A, Iowa City, 319-354-1606, dandrpestcontrol.com
Best Pet Boarding/Grooming
Suds ‘N Hugs Mobile Pet Grooming
730 3rd Ave, Iowa City, 319-383-6641, Facebook: @iowacitymobilegroomers
Best Photographer/Videographer
Dan Rolling Photography
danrollingphotography.com
Best Record Store
Record Collector
116 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-337-5029, recordcollector.co
Best Retail Staff
Found + Formed
65 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-438-2727, foundandformedshop.com
Best Roofing Company
Andino Construction
3546 Dolphin Dr SE A, Iowa City, 319-471-7527, andinoconstructionia.com
Best Shoe Store
Iowa Running Company
1000 3rd St SE #2, Cedar Rapids, 319-364-0641, iowarun.com
Best Store for Gift Shopping
White Rabbit
112 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-358-9557, white-rabbit-shop.myshopify.com
Best Store for Kids’ Books
Prairie Lights Books
15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, 319-337-2681, prairielights.com
Best Store to Splurge on Yourself
Revival
117 E College St, Iowa City, 319-337-4511, revivaliowacity.com
Best Tattoo Artist
Anne Marsh, Iowa City Tattoo
393 E College St, Iowa City, 319-499-5892, iowacitytattoo.com
Best Tobacco/Vape Shop
Almost Paradise Tobacco and Vapor
355 S Linn St, Iowa City, 319-359-1694
2301 2nd St #5, Coralville, 319-569-2341
1551 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, 319-449-4445
Best Toy Store
The Haunted Bookshop
219 N Gilbert St, Iowa City, 319-337-2996 thehauntedbookshop.com
Best Vet Clinic
Cat Clinic of Iowa City
1705 S 1st Ave, Iowa City, 319-351-2252, catclinicofiowacity.com
Best Vintage or Consignment Store
Artifacts
331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com
Best Wedding Venue
Wilson’s Orchard/Rapid Creek Cidery
4823 Dingleberry Rd NE, Iowa City, wilsonsorchard.com
Most Trusted Electrician
Shay Electric
1311 Highland Ct, Iowa City, 319-354-3793
Most Trusted in Auto Sales
Toyota of Iowa City
1445 IA-1, Iowa City, 319-351-1501, toyotaiowacity.com
Most Trusted Mechanic – TIE!
Dodge Street Tire
605 N Dodge St, Iowa City, 319-337-3031, dst-ic.com
Russ’ Northside Service
305 N Gilbert St, 319-351-1909, russnorthsideserviceinc.com
Most Trusted Plumber
Bea Day Plumbers
537B Hwy 1 W, Iowa City, 319-354-2814, beaday.com
Most Trusted Realtor
Phoebe Martin, Realtor
319-541-8695, phoebemartinrealtor.com
Most Unique Shop
Artifacts
331 E Market St, Iowa City, 319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com