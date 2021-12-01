Best of the CRANDIC 2021: Goods & Services



The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2021 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Arts & Entertainment category, representing voters’ favorite artists, venues and events in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

“ “So much space! I love having a consignment furniture place available so close to home and in downtown.”

““Free-range kids! Elementary principal says he always knows kids from Tim’s because they are the best prepared for kindergarten. They prove that kids as young as 2 can be aware of others’ emotions, their body’s limits and how to be part of a community.”

““UNPARALLELED cuts. They are so on top of trends and really take their time, paying attention to detail and always asking for feedback. They have such a positive space and I really appreciate the precautions they have taken in the pandemic, especially considering there has been so little official guidance for small businesses.”

““Love the vibe and focus on inclusion! Liz never disappoints, and I appreciate that she gives my kids the cuts they want also. I’m a Honeybee lifer!”

Best Hotel

The Highlander Hotel

2525 Highlander Pl, Iowa City, 319-354-2000, highlanderhotel.us





““Cool vibe. The entire hotel was recycled into something cool again: woman-owned, independent, locally owned, living wages to all.” — Angela H.

““To be completely candid, I absolutely adore The Highlander Hotel. It’s a historical landmark and more importantly it’s a place where family, friends and all others alike can come together and share wonderful memories.” — Alexander P.

Some longtime residents might find it odd that a place that peaked during their lifetimes has become “historic.” Some newer residents might be discovering the gem in Iowa City’s northeast corner for the first time. … When I was young, I remember asking my grandma if she got a parking spot right up front—she owned the place, after all. She told me in a way that a grandma does, “No, I park in the back, so our customers can have the best spots.” (From the article “The Highlander, Iowa City’s strange, star-studded supper club, is now a historic hotel” by Kevin Boyd, published Aug. 4)