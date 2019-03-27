2019 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) guide for the Iowa City area

CSA providers for the upcoming growing season
About Field to Family: We envision a strong, community-based Eastern Iowa food system where people eat with the seasons, farmers make a living and our ecosystem is diverse, abundant, and healthy. Field to Family coordinates the Farm to School program, Farm Stands in Food Deserts, an online local farm listing and is launching a wholesale Food Hub that works to expand access to locally-grown food for more people in the community. Visit fieldtofamily.org to learn more.
Abbe Hills Farm
Laura Krouse
825 Abbe Hills Rd, Mount Vernon
319-895-6924
abbehills.com
facebook.com/abbehillsfarm
laura@abbehills.com
Bountiful Harvest Farm
Angie Scharnhorst
4045 245th St NE, Solon
512-644-1623
bountifulharvestcsa.com
ascharny@me.com
Buffalo Ridge Orchard
Marcus and Emma Johnson
1337 Rollins Rd, Central City
319-521-1353
buffaloridgeorchard.com
info@buffaloridgeorchard.com
Calico Farm
Bonnie Riggan
1380 Dodge St Ct, Iowa City
319-321-6904
calicofarm.wordpress.com
bonnieriggan@yahoo.com
Echollective Farm, LLC
Derek Roller and Molly Schintler
Mechanicsville
347-331-5115
echollectivefarm.com
echocsa@gmail.com
Farmer Dave
David and Mickey Miller
24051 30th St, Lisbon
319-310-6399
farmerdavesfood@gmail.com
Garden Oasis, LLC
Terrance Holub
3235 330th St, Coggon
319-435-8588
www.gofarmveggies.com
tdholub@yahoo.com
Grinnell Heritage Farm
Andy and Melissa Dunham
1933 Penrose St, Grinnell
641-236-4374
grinnellheritagefarm.com
grinnellheritagefarm@gmail.com
Iowa Grown Market
Bethany Fischer
2613 Newport Rd, Solon
563-886-7506
iowagrownproduce.com
iowagrownproduce@gmail.com
Kroul Farms
Matt Kroul
245 Hwy 1 S, Mount Vernon
319-895-8944
kroulfarms.com
info@kroulfarms.com
The Millet Seed Farm
Iowa City
319-471-0807
themilletseed.com
jonyagla@gmail.com
facebook.com/themilletseed
Morning Glory Farm
Donna and Bill Warhover
681 Hwy 1 S, Mount Vernon
563-451-6676
morningglory.community
donnawarhover@gmail.com
Muddy Miss Farms at Walker Homestead
Shanti Sellz
3867 James Ave SW, Iowa City
319-321-8838
walker-homestead.com/muddy-miss
muddymissfarms@gmail.com
Rainbow Roots Farm
Corbin Scholz
Solon
319-331-3991
rainbowrootsfarm.com
rainbowrootsfarm@gmail.com
Small Frye Farm
Susan Frye
11150 New Liberty Rd, Maysville
816 River St
Iowa City
319-936-1216
smallfryefarm.com
Sundog Farm/Local Harvest CSA
Carmen Black
5025 120th St NE, Solon
319-331-3957
solonsundogfarm.com
localharvestcsa@southslope.net
Trowel & Error Farm
Carly McAndrews and Bryant Mann
Iowa City
307-277-0344
trowelanderrorfarm.com
trowelanderrorfarm@gmail.com
Wild Woods Farm
Kate Edwards
3167 Rapid Creek Trail, Iowa City
319-333-2980
kate.wildwoodsfarm@gmail.com
wildwoodscsa.com
Spotlight: The City of Iowa City’s Edible Offerings
Tyler Baird, assistant superintendent of parks for the City of Iowa City, wants to see more people picking his plants. “They are really there for everyone to benefit from,” Baird said.
Last year, Baird began growing a number of edible plants for public harvest—from Swiss chard to sweet potatoes—in medians and planters around town. This summer, herbs are the theme, he said. Iowa City dwellers are welcome to pick rosemary, lavender and St. John’s Wort to dry and make herbal teas. Culinary herbal offerings will include chives, lemongrass and fennel.
“Don’t be afraid that you’re going to ruin them by picking a little bit here or there,” Baird said. “It’s not going to hurt them at all.”
Fruits and vegetables for public harvest can also be found in the Edible Classroom on the south side of the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center. Signs indicate which edible crops, such as kale and cherry tomatoes, are available for free harvesting and when they are ready. Meanwhile, the Wetherby Edible Forest is located in Wetherby Park, just south of Highway 6. Crops available for public harvest there include Egyptian walking onions, rhubarb, peaches, apples and berries. Both projects are led by the educational nonprofit Backyard Abundance, and no synthetic pesticides or herbicides are used in either of the landscapes.
Is it Local?
A few tricks for identifying local on the menu
You want to support a food system that creates and retains jobs in agriculture, enhances our environment and keeps food dollars in our local economy, so how can you tell if a restaurant or cafeteria includes food sourced from local farmers?
1. Check out the chart above for a comprehensive list of fruit and vegetable grow seasons in our region. Learn what grows in Iowa and when. If you’re eating tomatoes in January rather than July, August or September, those tomatoes are most likely not local. If you’re eating a strawberry in June, it might be from a local farmer! Peppers in the spring? No. Sweet potatoes in May? Probably not local, unless stored from the winter. Asparagus in May? Could be local!
2. Check the menu. Does it reflect the season or is it the same menu year-round? If it’s the same year-round, the seasonality of foods probably does not influence their menu choices.
3. Ask your server! Iowa farmers raise livestock for meat and dairy, and grow fruits, mushrooms, vegetables, grains, legumes and herbs. Even it if is specified on the menu, ask if they are currently using their crops. “Who is your produce farmer? Where do you get your Iowa pork? Are these mushrooms grown in Iowa?” Don’t be afraid to get the details. If they can’t name a farm or a farmer, ask them if they work with a local food distribution hub, such as Field to Family’s Food Hub. If the answer is “no,” they are most likely getting their food from non-local sources.
4.Encourage them to source seasonal local foods for their menus. Chefs want to make their customers happy. If you want local, let them know!