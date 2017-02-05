Photos: Massive crowd turns up to support immigrants and refugees

The Iowa City downtown Ped Mall was packed community members Sunday. An estimated 2,000 people gathered at a Solidarity Rally Against the Ban to oppose President Donald Trump’s recent executive order banning immigration from seven countries, all of which are predominantly Muslim. Elected officials, members of the faith community, musicians and people who have been personally affected by the policies of the new administration spoke about standing up for one another and their opposition to the ban.

Shortly after the rally, local high school students lead a march that took much of the crowd down the sidewalks of Clinton, Washington and Linn Streets. After the march the crowd was encouraged to sign petitions asking Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Earnst to take a stand against the ban.