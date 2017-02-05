Photos: Massive crowd turns up to support immigrants and refugees

By Zak Neumann -
A massive crowd turned up to a rally to oppose the President's immigration ban. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. -- photo by Zak Neumann.
The Iowa City downtown Ped Mall was packed community members Sunday. An estimated 2,000 people gathered at a Solidarity Rally Against the Ban to oppose President Donald Trump’s recent executive order banning immigration from seven countries, all of which are predominantly Muslim. Elected officials, members of the faith community, musicians and people who have been personally affected by the policies of the new administration spoke about standing up for one another and their opposition to the ban.

West High students lead a march following the rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. -- photo by Zak Neumann.
Shortly after the rally, local high school students lead a march that took much of the crowd down the sidewalks of Clinton, Washington and Linn Streets. After the march the crowd was encouraged to sign petitions asking Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Earnst to take a stand against the ban.

1 COMMENT

  1. The guy with the “‘Anti-fascists’ are anti-free speech” sign forgets that in a fascist regime, free speech isn’t a thing! If you say something that’s against the regime, you get punished. If you don’t agree with what the regime said, you’re punished. Like, oh say, getting fired because you won’t uphold an unconstitutional ban…or getting called “fake news” to try to discredit you because you’re not putting the regime in the greatest light. Hmmm.

    I was very thankful for the leaders of the rally who praised everyone at the rally’s free speech…even those who were for the ban. Because what’s the United States without free speech?

