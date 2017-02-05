Photos: Massive crowd turns up to support immigrants and refugees

A massive crowd turned up to a rally to oppose the President’s immigration ban. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
The Iowa City downtown Ped Mall was packed community members Sunday. An estimated 2,000 people gathered at a Solidarity Rally Against the Ban to oppose President Donald Trump’s
recent executive order banning immigration from seven countries, all of which are predominantly Muslim. Elected officials, members of the faith community, musicians and people who have been personally affected by the policies of the new administration spoke about standing up for one another and their opposition to the ban.
West High students lead a march following the rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Shortly after the rally, local high school students lead a march that took much of the crowd down the sidewalks of Clinton, Washington and Linn Streets. After the march the crowd was encouraged to sign petitions asking Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Earnst to take a stand against the ban.
Shams Ghoneim speaks at the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Young supporters hold their signs high during the rally. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Representative Dave Loebsack speaks to the massive crowd on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Supporters raise their hands and take an oath to uphold the United States Constitution. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Sonja Spear leads the crowd in an oath to uphold the United States Constitution. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton shows his support for immigrants and refugees. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Just a fraction of the massive crowd. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
A few of the many signs in the crowd at the immigrant rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
A handful of counter protesters were in the crowd at the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Janelle Retig and members of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors show support for the Community I.D. program. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
The immigration rally takes over the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
A counter protestor wears a “Pepe the frog” mask on the back on his head during the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
One of many signs at the immgration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
A handful of counter protestors were amoung the large crowd. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Miriam Amer, director of the Iowa Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations speaks to crowd on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Ala Mohamed, 17 and Raneem Hamad, 16 read a poem written by Ala. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Legendary folk singer Greg Brown performs during the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Vice President of the Center for Worker Justice Mazahir Salih speaks to the massive crowd on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Mazahir Salih holds up a sign for Amir Elnur, 6, who’s father is in Egypt. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
A group of Sudanese singers perform during the immigration rally. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Just a fraction of the massive crowd that turned out to oppose the President’s immigration ban. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Reverend John Greve speaks during the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
A young man holds a sign during the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Imad Mohamed Khair, a member of the Secretary of Foreign Relations Committee of Sudanese Americans Association speaks to the massive crowd in the pedmall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Christine Nobliss gives an emotional speech during the immigration rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Local high school students lead a march following the rally on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Patrons at India Cafe show support for the student led march. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Community members hold signs high and march in support of immigrants and refugees. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
The march makes its way down the sidewalk on Washington Street. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Community members hold signs high and march in support of immigrants and refugees. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
People line up to sign petitions that will be sent to state lawmakers. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Large petitions that will be sent to state lawmakers. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
Community members march to support immigrants and refugees. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.
The guy with the “‘Anti-fascists’ are anti-free speech” sign forgets that in a fascist regime, free speech isn’t a thing! If you say something that’s against the regime, you get punished. If you don’t agree with what the regime said, you’re punished. Like, oh say, getting fired because you won’t uphold an unconstitutional ban…or getting called “fake news” to try to discredit you because you’re not putting the regime in the greatest light. Hmmm.
I was very thankful for the leaders of the rally who praised everyone at the rally’s free speech…even those who were for the ban. Because what’s the United States without free speech?