Little Village Drawing Board: Sonia Kendrick of Feed Iowa First (video)

Sonia Kendrick is a combat veteran who returned from Afghanistan with what she calls a “moral injury” about US complicity in global food insecurity. She turned her experience into action back home as the founding farmer at Feed Iowa First.
Video by Jason Smith
