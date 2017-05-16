Advertisement

Little Village Drawing Board: Sonia Kendrick of Feed Iowa First (video)

Posted by LV Promotions | May 16, 2017
Presented by M.C. Ginsberg

Sonia Kendrick is a combat veteran who returned from Afghanistan with what she calls a “moral injury” about US complicity in global food insecurity. She turned her experience into action back home as the founding farmer at Feed Iowa First.

Video by Jason Smith

