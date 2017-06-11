Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Politics and the counterculture

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Jun 11, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, poet and provocateur Ed Sanders performs an ‘Exorcism of the White House’ along with the current lineup of the Fugs. — photo by Baynard Woods

On this week’s episode co-hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, joined by producer Imani Spence, talk about the Fugs, exorcising the White House and the state of the counterculture.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Imani Spence for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

