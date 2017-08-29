Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Adoptable Pets of the Week: Senior dogs Moxie and Lucky

Posted by Emma McClatchey | Aug 29, 2017 | Community/News

Sure, puppies are adorable. But when it comes to loyalty, temperament and overall experience being a dog, you can’t beat a senior. Plus, they’re adorable, too.

Moxie — photo by Zak Neumann

Take Moxie, 10 years old and fabulous. She has hair as luscious white as Daenerys Targaryen’s (we couldn’t resist making a Game of Thrones reference), and like Dany, Moxie will protect what is hers, be it food, toys or people. Her soul is sweet and gentle, however, and she enjoys slow walks and long cuddling sessions.

Lucky — photo by Zak Neumann

Eight-year-old Lucky has a troubled past; when she arrived at the Iowa City Animal Center in March, she had ear and skin infections, problems with her teeth and mouth and an intense mistrust of other creatures. With care and socialization, she’s overcome many of her fears and is ready for a quiet, love-filled retirement home.

Both Moxie and Lucky come with a voucher for discounted training classes (you in fact can teach an old dog new tricks) and while they may require more vet care than the average puppy, they will pay back their humans with plenty of gentle love.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Moxie and Lucky, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln in Iowa City between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

And don’t forget to say hi to these former Pets of the Week, still up for adoption:

Minty

Photo by Zak Neumann

Dime

Photo by Zak Neumann.

Angus

Photo by Zak Neumann.

Dickens

Photo by Zak Neumann.

Tags
, ,

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Posted by paul-brennan
Transgender prison nurse sues the state of Iowa for discrimination
Jesse Vroegh, a transgender man, is suing two state agencies and a major insurance company for violating Iowa laws prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity
Posted by paul-brennan
Your Village: What is a cattle disease doing on my property tax bill?
There's a big story behind a little charge on Iowa property tax bills. It involves the Cow War of 1931.
Posted by little-village
Livestream: The Green Room presents Zach Wahls on Monday, Aug. 28
The Green Room presents: Zach Wahls and Shelter House The Englert Theatre — Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Livestream: Little Village Mag on Facebook Iowa City native Zach Wahls...

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS