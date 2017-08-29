Adoptable Pets of the Week: Senior dogs Moxie and Lucky

Sure, puppies are adorable. But when it comes to loyalty, temperament and overall experience being a dog, you can’t beat a senior. Plus, they’re adorable, too.

Take Moxie, 10 years old and fabulous. She has hair as luscious white as Daenerys Targaryen’s (we couldn’t resist making a Game of Thrones reference), and like Dany, Moxie will protect what is hers, be it food, toys or people. Her soul is sweet and gentle, however, and she enjoys slow walks and long cuddling sessions.

Eight-year-old Lucky has a troubled past; when she arrived at the Iowa City Animal Center in March, she had ear and skin infections, problems with her teeth and mouth and an intense mistrust of other creatures. With care and socialization, she’s overcome many of her fears and is ready for a quiet, love-filled retirement home.

Both Moxie and Lucky come with a voucher for discounted training classes (you in fact can teach an old dog new tricks) and while they may require more vet care than the average puppy, they will pay back their humans with plenty of gentle love.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Moxie and Lucky, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln in Iowa City between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

And don’t forget to say hi to these former Pets of the Week, still up for adoption: