Adoptable Pets of the Week: Dime the guinea pig, Angus the rabbit and Dickens the kitten

Dime is one of two guinea pigs at the shelter, and has the most rock-and-roll hairstyle in the whole building. Once you get to know this fuzzy potato, he will love you right back.

Angus was a stray pet rabbit who was rehabilitated at the center. He’s active and happy, with a heart as big as his floppy ears.

The rodent room is currently the busiest room in the Iowa City Animal Center. Now in the third week of the shelter’s uber-successful August cat sale — adult cats are $25, kittens are $50 — the space is practically devoid of felines.

The lone occupant of the Cat Colony room is Dickens, a four-month-old black kitten who barely managed to open his eyes for a photo. He’s ready to lounge the day away in his new home.

Last week’s pet of the week Minty is still patiently waiting for a family as well.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Dime, Angus, Dickens or Minty, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln in Iowa City between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.