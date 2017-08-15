Advertisement

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Minty, the speckled soloist

Posted by Emma McClatchey | Aug 15, 2017 | Community/News

Photo by Zak Neumann

Minty is a 2-year-old cat with a lovely tuxedo coloration, including an adorable black spot on her nose. She has a healthy skepticism of the world and would prefer to be the only cat in your life — or at least in your house. However, she is intensely sweet and loves to rub against your legs, hands and face.

Minty has been at the shelter since May, which is way too long to be caged; she is itching for a home of her own.

During the month of August, the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center is offering all adult cats, like Minty, for only $25, kittens for $50.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Minty for yourself, stop by the shelter at 3910 Napoleon Ln in Iowa City between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Adopted last week

Dozens of cats and kittens have been adopted since the beginning of the “Beat the Heat with Cute Little Feet” August promotion. Here are a few currently settling into their new home:

Nashville

Photo by Zak Neumann

Pintail

Photo by Zak Neumann

Plover

Photo by Zak Neumann

Oliv

Photo by Zak Neumann

Tyrion

Photo by Zak Neumann

