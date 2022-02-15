‘Sex to me is a dance’: Des Moines’ Wendy Broich combines pole dancing, sex coaching and boudoir photography in one small business

Artist, sex coach and entrepreneur Wendy Broich has trouble summarizing her job.

“I say ‘experience’ a lot because what I do is provide experiences. It’s hard to just tell someone what I do,” she said. “I feel like I have to take you through it, and in order for me to take you through it, we got to move, we got to relax. We got to sit and breathe and find this mind-body connection, and then all of it just clicks, and clicks, and then it makes sense.”

Broich has been dancing since the age of 3, participating in a dance club while earning her degree in social work at the University of Northern Iowa. She discovered pole dancing after moving to Des Moines, and became an instructor. In October 2020, she completed a Sex Coach Certification through Dr. Rachael’s Institute.

“A lot of my work has moved into different places,” she said. “I’m known for pole, but I’m also creating a name, and space, and community in the … sex industry. So I do a lot of sex coaching, whether it be private or small group, and I’m focusing a lot on that.”

Between November 2019 and February 2022, Broich has evolved her personal business — Wendy B LLC — to encompass pole dance classes, sex coaching and boudoir photography.

“I’m just finding that dance can [be] put into other things, like dance in sex coaching, dance in movement, dance in boudoir,” she said.

“I feel like a lot of my pole work weaves into my sex coaching, actually. Sex to me is a dance. What does that dance look like for you? For yourself? For your partner? Together? What kind of music and performance are you making for yourselves and that experience? So, now I’m taking my dance and my movement into sex coaching. I’ve actually even started doing boudoir photography — I get to take what I’m teaching to someone in movement and now let’s capture it. Let’s find that still frame and create a different experience.”

Asked why she chose to make a career in dance, Broich said, “Dance has been a part of me for my whole life. It’s the one thing that’s always seemed to make sense.”

Broich grew up dancing ballet, tap, jazz and hip hop. She furthered her skills with competitive dance in high school, and the dance club in college. But it was only after she stopped dancing that she discovered how much love she had for the artform.

“I didn’t even realize how important dance was to me. It was just something that I always did. But, then when I didn’t have it, or I couldn’t find it, I was like, what is life? Where am I going? I don’t know how to feel. I don’t know how to express. I don’t just have something that I can enjoy like an adult hobby,” she recalled. “And that’s kind of how I found pole.”

Pole dancing combines dance with acrobatics on a vertical pole, and also referred to as erotic dancing or stripping. When Broich moved to Des Moines, the only adult dance classes available were pole dancing classes.

“I didn’t even go into pole wanting to do pole,” Broich said. “I just wanted to move so badly that I would take any class.”

But her first class changed her mind. “I can remember going in there and telling the owner, ‘I want to do this, but I just don’t know how. I’m just going to try it today.’ And right after that class I was back again and again and again and then I got certified and then I taught. Then I left and did my own thing.”

“I kind of took the leap,” she said. “I realize now it was the right move then for myself — just fly. Just do your thing.”

Shortly after that, she registered for her LLC and bought her first pole.

“It was a stage pole, but it was the most money I had spent before on one thing. Especially one thing that could potentially pay itself off, that could bring me more income, that could build my business. So, that was my first investment in my business and in myself.”

Teaching a class wasn’t an easy walk for Broich, but she enjoyed her journey.

“You’re teaching your first class, and you’re like, aww shit. I have 10 people behind me that are watching my every move and they expect me to do it right. They expect me to translate that in a way they understand. They expect me to see everything when that’s impossible. You can’t watch every person do everything. But it took a lot of trust in myself,” she said.

Once she saw a pattern of clients coming back for more classes, trusting herself became easier: “Like, oh my gosh! You’re doing something right. People keep showing up. People are signing up for your class.”

“The way I taught just connected with people in a different way than I saw with other teachers. The way I was connecting with my clients and my students took me to another level — yes, in my business, but also personally. And I just wanted to continue that connection. How can I continue us moving together through whatever you’re healing from? Or, moving together in terms of just feeling good and feeling confident, feeling sexy?”

“It was so cool just to see that growth of people trusting me and allowing me to build my stuff up until I felt confident to take it to the next level.”

She has some big things planned for 2022, including moving into her own space (she currently works out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines), expanding her photography and sex coaching practice and, in doing so, helping others expand their view of sex.

“When I do my boudoir experiences we’re doing a little bit of movement, finding our angles, listening to music and then taking it to the camera and seeing how that moves and how I can capture that moment as you’re moving through things,” she explained.

Wherever dance comes into play, sex does, too.

“Sex is very broad,” Broich said. “I talk a lot about self-pleasure and exploring your own body, whether it be touching, utilizing toys and just figuring out ‘what is my body like?’ and learning how to honor that.”

If you want to try something new, or pick up a new hobby like Broich did, you can schedule a pole dancing class, sex coaching session or boudoir photography shoot (or all three) at her website. Broich’s studio is located in Room 351 on the third floor of Mainframe Studios.

