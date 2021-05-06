Advertisement

Weekender, May 6: A foraging walk with the Coralville Community Food Pantry, the Corridor Jazz Project’s student concert, FilmScene in the Park

Posted on by Celine Robins
Online

An Evening of Motown with Alicia Monee

Apr 30 – May 9 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Alicia Monee, powerhouse R&B artist and lead singer (“Lady of Soul”) for the Funk Daddies, joins Theatre Cedar Rapids for an evening of Motown favorites.


More info >>




Online

Food Is Everywhere: Foraging Walk for Beginners

May 6 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Food is everywhere! Are you interested in learning how to identify some of the edible plants that surround us? Location TBD+livestream.


More info >>




Online

Amy Klobuchar in conversation with Art Cullen

May 6 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Please join Prairie Lights for a special Virtual event on Zoom for Amy Klobuchar in conversation with Art Cullen. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Wetherby Park

People’s Truth and Reckoning Commission Meeting

May 6 – 7:00pm

An autonomous space for truth & solidarity, issues & solutions, by the people & for the people. Food provided, childcare volunteers and activities for kids including chalk and bubbles.


More info >>








Online

No Touching Sessions ep24 // Surf Zombies

May 6 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions Season 2: Full-bands, half-vaccinated. Tonight: Surf Zombies!


More info >>




Online

Kate Durbin + Raquel Salas Rivera

May 7 – 2:00pm

Join the Center for the Literary Arts for a reading featuring Los Angeles-based artist and writer Kate Durbin and Puerto Rican poet and translator Raquel Salas Rivera. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

CWJ NEA Big Read: Kitchens & Culture: Making Food & Community in Columbus Junction

May 7 – 3:30pm (CDT)

This presentation by Cristina Oritz is part of the Center for Worker Justice’s participation in the NEA’s Big Reads program. Free; registration required.


More info >>




Online

Seedling Check-in with Grow Johnson County

May 7 – 6:00pm (CDT)

Jake from Grow Johnson County will be on Zoom to show gardeners ages 13-18 the progress on their little seedlings.


More info >>




Online

Corridor Jazz Project Concert

May 7 – 7:00pm

Performances from thirteen of the Corridor’s top high school jazz bands to celebrate the release of The Corridor Jazz Project Volume XIV. Featuring student hosts, special guests, and a few surprises!


More info >>




Online

‘Long Lost’—Artist Talk by Quelle

May 7 – 7:00pm

Quelle is an eco-artist who collects discarded waste materials to craft contemporary embroidery using outsider needlework techniques. “Long Lost” is currently on view in the LGBTQ Iowa Archives.


More info >>




Online

Meenakshi Gigi Durham

May 7 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Please join Prairie Lights and the Iowa Nonfiction Writing Program for a special pre-release book event for distinguished professor Meenakshi Gigi Durham.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘Dark Skinned Pavement’

May 7 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents “Dark Skinned Pavement,” by TJ Young, dir. Britney Horton. Free; registration required. Donations accepted.


More info >>




Online

Storytellers: Akwi Nji

May 8 – 10:00am (CDT)

How do we craft personal stories into compelling experiences that use the personal to illuminate and address complex social, political and cultural issues? A storytelling workshop.


More info >>




Chauncy Swan Park

FilmScene in the Park: ‘The Truffle Hunters’

May 8 – 8:12pm

Deep in the forest of Italy, a handful of seventy- and eighty-years-young men and their trusty dogs hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle.


More info >>




Online

Chloe Angyal in conversation with Brandon Taylor

May 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Join Prairie Lights in celebrating the release of “Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers Is Saving Ballet from Itself” with a reading from author Chloe Angyal.


More info >>

