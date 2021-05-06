Weekender, May 6: A foraging walk with the Coralville Community Food Pantry, the Corridor Jazz Project’s student concert, FilmScene in the Park

|
|
|
|
THE WEEKENDER
Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
|
|
Explore Motown, jazz, eco-art, contemporary ballet and more with this weekend’s selection of the finest events from local venues and artists!
If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, email lv@littlevillagemag.com to tell us about it.
|
|
Online
An Evening of Motown with Alicia Monee
Apr 30 – May 9 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Alicia Monee, powerhouse R&B artist and lead singer (“Lady of Soul”) for the Funk Daddies, joins Theatre Cedar Rapids for an evening of Motown favorites.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Food Is Everywhere: Foraging Walk for Beginners
May 6 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Food is everywhere! Are you interested in learning how to identify some of the edible plants that surround us? Location TBD+livestream.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Amy Klobuchar in conversation with Art Cullen
May 6 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Please join Prairie Lights for a special Virtual event on Zoom for Amy Klobuchar in conversation with Art Cullen. Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Wetherby Park
People’s Truth and Reckoning Commission Meeting
May 6 – 7:00pm
An autonomous space for truth & solidarity, issues & solutions, by the people & for the people. Food provided, childcare volunteers and activities for kids including chalk and bubbles.
More info >>
|
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions ep24 // Surf Zombies
May 6 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions Season 2: Full-bands, half-vaccinated. Tonight: Surf Zombies!
More info >>
|
|
Online
Kate Durbin + Raquel Salas Rivera
May 7 – 2:00pm
Join the Center for the Literary Arts for a reading featuring Los Angeles-based artist and writer Kate Durbin and Puerto Rican poet and translator Raquel Salas Rivera. Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
CWJ NEA Big Read: Kitchens & Culture: Making Food & Community in Columbus Junction
May 7 – 3:30pm (CDT)
This presentation by Cristina Oritz is part of the Center for Worker Justice’s participation in the NEA’s Big Reads program. Free; registration required.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Seedling Check-in with Grow Johnson County
May 7 – 6:00pm (CDT)
Jake from Grow Johnson County will be on Zoom to show gardeners ages 13-18 the progress on their little seedlings.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Corridor Jazz Project Concert
May 7 – 7:00pm
Performances from thirteen of the Corridor’s top high school jazz bands to celebrate the release of The Corridor Jazz Project Volume XIV. Featuring student hosts, special guests, and a few surprises!
More info >>
|
|
Online
‘Long Lost’—Artist Talk by Quelle
May 7 – 7:00pm
Quelle is an eco-artist who collects discarded waste materials to craft contemporary embroidery using outsider needlework techniques. “Long Lost” is currently on view in the LGBTQ Iowa Archives.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Meenakshi Gigi Durham
May 7 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Please join Prairie Lights and the Iowa Nonfiction Writing Program for a special pre-release book event for distinguished professor Meenakshi Gigi Durham.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Out the Box: ‘Dark Skinned Pavement’
May 7 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents “Dark Skinned Pavement,” by TJ Young, dir. Britney Horton. Free; registration required. Donations accepted.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Storytellers: Akwi Nji
May 8 – 10:00am (CDT)
How do we craft personal stories into compelling experiences that use the personal to illuminate and address complex social, political and cultural issues? A storytelling workshop.
More info >>
|
|
Chauncy Swan Park
FilmScene in the Park: ‘The Truffle Hunters’
May 8 – 8:12pm
Deep in the forest of Italy, a handful of seventy- and eighty-years-young men and their trusty dogs hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle.
More info >>
|
|
Online
Chloe Angyal in conversation with Brandon Taylor
May 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Join Prairie Lights in celebrating the release of “Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers Is Saving Ballet from Itself” with a reading from author Chloe Angyal.
More info >>
|
|
|
Inspired by hymns, farmland and Enya cassettes, Des Moines musician Annalibera is a retrofuturist mastermind
|
|
|
The Coralville Community Food Pantry offers music, poetry and dance in exchange for support fighting food insecurity