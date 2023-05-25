Weekender Eastern Iowa! TrevorFest | Iowa Renaissance Festival | Waldemar

Wish your day-to-day had a lot more “thee”s and “thou”s in it? Good news: The Iowa Renaissance Faire approacheth this weekend in the Amana Colonies! If you’re more into a contemporary vibe, there’s still plenty to choose from. Enjoy the international reggae of Gizzae at CSPS; head out to Dubuque’s Fox Den Motel for Unwed Sailor and Waldemar’s Midwest indie rock; sit in with LV’s own Jordan Sellergren at the James Theatre; or hit Trumpet Blossom for a three-parter with mars hojilla, emily the band and Bella Moss. Also not to miss: The final Iowa City Police Log show this Saturday at Riverside Theatre, celebrating 10 years of sometimes-baffling, sometimes-disturbing, always-all-caps ICPD police logs on Twitter. All profits go to Shelter House Iowa City.

Top pick for your Memorial Day Weekend: TrevorFest 2023, a celebration and memorial for Trevor Lee Hopkins, former Little Village staffer and Iowa City live music advocate. Two days of awesome bands at Gabe’s plus a free outside show by the Uniphonics on the Northside on Saturday. If you love live music in Iowa City, this one’s for you.