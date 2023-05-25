Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! TrevorFest | Iowa Renaissance Festival | Waldemar

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Wish your day-to-day had a lot more “thee”s and “thou”s in it? Good news: The Iowa Renaissance Faire approacheth this weekend in the Amana Colonies! If you’re more into a contemporary vibe, there’s still plenty to choose from. Enjoy the international reggae of Gizzae at CSPS; head out to Dubuque’s Fox Den Motel for Unwed Sailor and Waldemar’s Midwest indie rock; sit in with LV’s own Jordan Sellergren at the James Theatre; or hit Trumpet Blossom for a three-parter with mars hojilla, emily the band and Bella Moss. Also not to miss: The final Iowa City Police Log show this Saturday at Riverside Theatre, celebrating 10 years of sometimes-baffling, sometimes-disturbing, always-all-caps ICPD police logs on Twitter. All profits go to Shelter House Iowa City.
Top pick for your Memorial Day Weekend: TrevorFest 2023, a celebration and memorial for Trevor Lee Hopkins, former Little Village staffer and Iowa City live music advocate. Two days of awesome bands at Gabe’s plus a free outside show by the Uniphonics on the Northside on Saturday. If you love live music in Iowa City, this one’s for you.
The James Theater

Group Therapy and Songwriting Swap with Joel Sires & Jordan Sellergren

May 25 – 8:00pm

40 Years Old and Nowhere to Turn
Group Therapy and Songwriting Swap
with Joel Sires & Jordan Sellergren


More info >>




Gabe's

TrevorFest

May 26 – May 27 – 6:00pm

Trevor Lee Hopkins was Iowa City’s mascot. He was one of the most relentless live music advocates this community will ever see.


More info >>




Cedar Ridge Winery

Soul Sherpa

May 26 – 6:00pm

From a groove pumping rhythm section, to sizzling horn section, Soul Sherpa mashes multiple styles and genres of music creating a massive musical experience.


More info >>




Chrome Horse Saloon

Memorial Weekend: Women Who Rock

May 26 – 6:30pm

The Chrome Horse

Annual Women Who Rock Memorial Day Weekend


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Savage Hearts with Liberty High MC’s and Free Strings

May 26 – 6:30pm

Annie Savage and The Savage Hearts featuring Liberty High School’s Hear My Voice will prove to be a genre defying night of first ever in the history of the stage-type performances.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

For the Love of It – Insomnia: A Spoken Word Play

May 26 – 7:00pm

INSOMNIA is a spoken word poetry play written and executed by Season 15 Winner of America’s Got Talent, Brandon Leake.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

The Afterdarks with ZED & TBD

May 26 – 7:00pm

QUAD CITY PSYCHOBILLY! The Afterdarks & ZED with TBD


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Gizzae

May 26 – 8:00pm

Eclectic international reggae band


More info >>
Amana Colonies

Iowa Renaissance Festival

May 27 – 10:00am

Join us in Middle Amana for the 31st annual Iowa Renaissance Festival! All your favorite artisans, entertainers, musicians, street performers, & merchants will be back for 7 days this year!


More info >>




Northside Marketplace

Uniphonics

May 27 – 6:30pm

Since forming in Iowa City in 2007, The Uniphonics have performed in more than 15 states, played at notable festivals, and opened for platinum selling artists.


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

Rachel Ware and Friends: A Comedy Show

May 27 – 7:30pm

Omaha comedian Rachel Ware, Tyrel Frazier and local comedians take the stage for a night of guaranteed laughs!


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

Final Iowa City Police Log Show

May 27 – 7:30pm

Christopher Patton’s final police log show will take place at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 pm.


More info >>




Fox Den Motel

Waldemar

May 27 – 8:00pm

Unwed Sailor with Waldemar, live at the Fox Den Motel.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

mars hojilla, emily the band, & Bella Moss

May 27 – 8:30pm

Start your summer with sweet tunes by with mars hojilla, emily the band, & Bella Moss


More info >>




Cedar Ridge Winery

Bruce Day

May 28 – 1:00pm

Bruce Day is a NE Iowa born, life long singer with 20+ years of experience performing across Iowa and the Midwest.


More info >>




Lion Bridge Brewing Company

Cedar Rapids Brewing Society Happy Hour

May 28 – 3:00pm

CRBS members will be pouring free samples of home brewed beer, cider, mead, and wine.


More info >>