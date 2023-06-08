Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Pokey’s Fest | You-Pick Strawberries | CR Pride

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
It’s a stacked weekend in Eastern Iowa! There’s a plethora of awesome events lined up, from the newest desert-tinged session of Feed Me Weird Things at Trumpet Blossom to a chance to live out your hobbit fantasies at Windy Goat Acres. Celebrate Pride in Cedar Rapids at the CR Pride Parade and in and Iowa City at the Quire’s concert at the Englert!
Top pick: get out your shreddiest clothes, your most Sid Viciously mangled looks, and hop on over to the James for a two-day extravaganza of hardcore, punk and metal from across the Midwest at Pokey’s Fest.
Hickory Hill Park

Summer Yoga + Forest Bathing

Jun 8 – 6:00pm

Honor the seasons within and without with the practice of Forest Bathing and Yoga.


More info >>




Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Thursday Night Farm Sessions

Jun 8 – 6:30pm

Open Mic Hosted by J. Knight


More info >>




Graduate Iowa City

Graduate Sessions: Blake Shaw Quartet

Jun 8 – 7:00pm

Join us every second and fourth Thursday for live jazz music from the Blake Shaw Quartet at Graduate Food Hall at Graduate Iowa City.


More info >>




Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

Jun 8 – 7:00pm

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra swings into Coralville Thursday, June 8!


More info >>




Parlor City Pub and Eatery

TellersBridge presents, "Hero"

Jun 8 – 7:00pm

Let’s grab a beer and swap some stories. It’s Hero” night at Parlor City. If your hero happens to be a kitty named Pinky you’d rather not talk about, no problem. You can just listen. We understand.


More info >>




The James Theater

Pokey's Fest

Jun 9 – Jun 10 –

Pokeys is throwing a two day festival to celebrate and showcase hardcore, punk and metal from across the Midwest!


More info >>




Wilson's Orchard & Farm

You-Pick Strawberry Season

Jun 9 – 9:00am

You-Pick Strawberry Season is here!


More info >>




Gilded Pear Gallery

Reception: Summer Exhibitions | New Gallery Artists + By Design

Jun 9 – 5:00pm

Gilded Pear Gallery is excited to present two summer group exhibitions: “Welcome: New Gallery Artists” in the main gallery- and- “By Design” with participating interior designers.


More info >>




Bike Library

Bike-in Beats Outdoor Concert

Jun 9 – 5:00pm

A night out bike bicycle! End your week with dancing and dining al fresco at Johnson County’s community bike shop.


More info >>




CSPS

Honk!

Jun 9 – 7:30pm

Honk! is an Olivier award winning musical tells the story of Ugly, who looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters.


More info >>




Giving Tree Theater

Plaza Suite

Jun 9 – 7:30pm

Hilarity abounds in this portrait of three couples successively occupying a suite at the Plaza.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Feed Me Weird Things presents: Derek Monypeny // Ak'chamel

Jun 9 – 9:00pm

Derek Monypeny sees his musical mission as adding to and expanding on what he calls the “desert continuum”.


More info >>
Windy Goat Acres

Hobbits and Elves; An Immersive Fantasy Retreat

Jun 10 – Jun 11 –

In this experience, you will eat like a hobbit, commune with nature like an elf. Go on quests and adventures like they do in Middle Earth.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

CR Pride Parade

Jun 10 – 1:00pm

2nd Annual CR Pride parade! This years parade will travel through the NewBo and Czech Village districts.


More info >>




Bur Oak Land Trust's Belgum Grove

Belgum Groove

Jun 10 – 5:00pm

Kick off outdoor music season!


More info >>




Public Space One

Iowa City Flea Market

Jun 11 – 11:00am

Iowa City Flea Summer Market #1. Outside Public Space One Close House. Art, Clothing, Vintage, Handmade. 30+ vendors!


More info >>




Brucemore

Music in the Garden

Jun 11 – 12:30pm

Let the Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra provide the soundtrack for your Brucemore visit!


More info >>




Prairie Lights Bookstore

Michael Leali Reading

Jun 11 – 2:00pm

Michael Leali is giving a reading for his new middle grade novel “Matteo”!


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

The Quire: Protest, Power, and Remembrance

Jun 11 – 4:00pm

This is a free concert; freewill donations are encouraged. No tickets required.


More info >>




Ladd Library

Darrin Crow: Storyteller

Jun 12 – 3:00pm

Darrin Crow brings his powerful, imaginative, engaging stories to the library. Audiences will be on the edge of their seat, and the stories will stick with them long after the tale ends.


More info >>