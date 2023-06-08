Weekender Eastern Iowa! Pokey’s Fest | You-Pick Strawberries | CR Pride

It’s a stacked weekend in Eastern Iowa! There’s a plethora of awesome events lined up, from the newest desert-tinged session of Feed Me Weird Things at Trumpet Blossom to a chance to live out your hobbit fantasies at Windy Goat Acres. Celebrate Pride in Cedar Rapids at the CR Pride Parade and in and Iowa City at the Quire’s concert at the Englert!

Top pick: get out your shreddiest clothes, your most Sid Viciously mangled looks, and hop on over to the James for a two-day extravaganza of hardcore, punk and metal from across the Midwest at Pokey’s Fest.