Weekender Eastern Iowa! Pokey’s Fest | You-Pick Strawberries | CR Pride

It’s a stacked weekend in Eastern Iowa! There’s a plethora of awesome events lined up, from the newest desert-tinged session of Feed Me Weird Things at Trumpet Blossom to a chance to live out your hobbit fantasies at Windy Goat Acres. Celebrate Pride in Cedar Rapids at the CR Pride Parade and in and Iowa City at the Quire’s concert at the Englert!
Top pick: get out your shreddiest clothes, your most Sid Viciously mangled looks, and hop on over to the James for a two-day extravaganza of hardcore, punk and metal from across the Midwest at Pokey’s Fest.
Hickory Hill Park
Summer Yoga + Forest Bathing
Jun 8 – 6:00pm
Honor the seasons within and without with the practice of Forest Bathing and Yoga.
Wilson's Orchard & Farm
Thursday Night Farm Sessions
Jun 8 – 6:30pm
Open Mic Hosted by J. Knight
Graduate Iowa City
Graduate Sessions: Blake Shaw Quartet
Jun 8 – 7:00pm
Join us every second and fourth Thursday for live jazz music from the Blake Shaw Quartet at Graduate Food Hall at Graduate Iowa City.
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
Jun 8 – 7:00pm
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra swings into Coralville Thursday, June 8!
Parlor City Pub and Eatery
TellersBridge presents, "Hero"
Jun 8 – 7:00pm
Let’s grab a beer and swap some stories. It’s Hero” night at Parlor City. If your hero happens to be a kitty named Pinky you’d rather not talk about, no problem. You can just listen. We understand.
The James Theater
Pokey's Fest
Jun 9 – Jun 10 –
Pokeys is throwing a two day festival to celebrate and showcase hardcore, punk and metal from across the Midwest!
Wilson's Orchard & Farm
You-Pick Strawberry Season
Jun 9 – 9:00am
You-Pick Strawberry Season is here!
Gilded Pear Gallery
Reception: Summer Exhibitions | New Gallery Artists + By Design
Jun 9 – 5:00pm
Gilded Pear Gallery is excited to present two summer group exhibitions: “Welcome: New Gallery Artists” in the main gallery- and- “By Design” with participating interior designers.
Bike Library
Bike-in Beats Outdoor Concert
Jun 9 – 5:00pm
A night out bike bicycle! End your week with dancing and dining al fresco at Johnson County’s community bike shop.
CSPS
Honk!
Jun 9 – 7:30pm
Honk! is an Olivier award winning musical tells the story of Ugly, who looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters.
Giving Tree Theater
Plaza Suite
Jun 9 – 7:30pm
Hilarity abounds in this portrait of three couples successively occupying a suite at the Plaza.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Feed Me Weird Things presents: Derek Monypeny // Ak'chamel
Jun 9 – 9:00pm
Derek Monypeny sees his musical mission as adding to and expanding on what he calls the “desert continuum”.
Windy Goat Acres
Hobbits and Elves; An Immersive Fantasy Retreat
Jun 10 – Jun 11 –
In this experience, you will eat like a hobbit, commune with nature like an elf. Go on quests and adventures like they do in Middle Earth.
NewBo City Market
CR Pride Parade
Jun 10 – 1:00pm
2nd Annual CR Pride parade! This years parade will travel through the NewBo and Czech Village districts.
Bur Oak Land Trust's Belgum Grove
Belgum Groove
Jun 10 – 5:00pm
Kick off outdoor music season!
Public Space One
Iowa City Flea Market
Jun 11 – 11:00am
Iowa City Flea Summer Market #1. Outside Public Space One Close House. Art, Clothing, Vintage, Handmade. 30+ vendors!
Brucemore
Music in the Garden
Jun 11 – 12:30pm
Let the Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra provide the soundtrack for your Brucemore visit!
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Michael Leali Reading
Jun 11 – 2:00pm
Michael Leali is giving a reading for his new middle grade novel “Matteo”!
The Englert Theatre
The Quire: Protest, Power, and Remembrance
Jun 11 – 4:00pm
This is a free concert; freewill donations are encouraged. No tickets required.
Ladd Library
Darrin Crow: Storyteller
Jun 12 – 3:00pm
Darrin Crow brings his powerful, imaginative, engaging stories to the library. Audiences will be on the edge of their seat, and the stories will stick with them long after the tale ends.
