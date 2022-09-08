Weekender Eastern Iowa! Chipmunk’d | Racial Reckoning through Comics | The Feralings

School’s in session, Eastern Iowa! And that means that along with the myriad brilliant comedy, theater (a new Megan Gogerty show?!), music and other offerings, it’s also the golden age of learning opportunities for all. Top pick? The kick-off to the University of Iowa’s year-long Mellon Sawyer Seminar devoted to “Racial Reckoning Through Comics,” “How Do We Look?” — two days of presentations and conversations on visual representation.
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Main Library Gallery, University of Iowa Libraries
Exhibit Opening Celebration: A Hub, a Network, an Archive
Sep 8 – 4:00pm
Visit this new exhibit during an open house and reception.
More info >>
Memorial Park Outdoor Stage
Shakespeare in the Park: As You Like It
Sep 8 – 7:00pm
Join us for a fantastic Fall production of As You Like It, Shakespeare’s pastoral romp through the forests and fields of Arden.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
David Bromberg Quintet
Sep 8 – 7:30pm
With his 1971 self-titled Columbia Records release, David Bromberg emerged as the wunderkind of American roots music.
More info >>
Iowa City Public Library
How Do We Look? Racial Reckoning through Comics
Sep 9 – Sep 10 –
Comics artists and scholars of comics discuss racial representation with reference to their work
More info >>
The James Theater
The Brotherhood Tour featuring Kevin Burt & Ken Valdez
Sep 9 – 7:00pm
The Brotherhood
Featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez Live in Iowa City
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Unshakeable Belief: The Dr. Christine Grant Story
Sep 9 – 7:15pm
A FilmScene exclusive week-long screening celebrating the life and achievements of Dr. Christine Grant, a University of Iowa legend.
More info >>
Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre Presents: Chipmunk'd by Megan Gogerty
Sep 9 – 7:30pm
Join Riverside in its hilarious first show of the 22/23 season!
More info >>
Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar
Local Rock Showcase: Knubby, Maaaze and The Funky Prettys
Sep 9 – 8:00pm
Live original ROCK from knubby, Maaaze and The Funky Prettys (acoustic reunion)
More info >>
Elray's Live & Dive
MC Animosity
Sep 9 – 9:00pm
Derek Thorn brings his hip hop project to Elray’s
More info >>
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Chicago Comedy Takeover
Sep 9 – 9:30pm
Joe Medoff returns with Chicago counterpart Sara Snyder as they takeover Joystick and show us why Chicago is the comedy capitol!
More info >>
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Community Cultural Celebration and Expo
Sep 10 – 10:00am
Join us for the annual Community Cultural Celebration and Expo! Enjoy live performances, interactive artwork, and meet and connect with organizations and cultural groups from across our community.
More info >>
CSPS
The Feralings
Sep 10 – 8:00pm
Their songwriting reflects parenthood, friendship, imperfection, magic, and a big love for storytelling.
More info >>
Gabe's
Sense 9.10.21
Sep 10 – 9:00pm
An Electronic Music Showcase at Gabe’s!
More info >>
Craft Guild of Iowa City
Craft Guild of Iowa City Open House
Sep 11 – 1:00pm
Learn a new craft. Refresh your knowledge of a craft learned years ago.
More info >>
Public Space One
Eco-Themed Joy March
Sep 11 – 1:15pm
Mini Dance Party, Aerialist performance & Eco Cabaret at the Englert
More info >>
The Celebration Barn
Honoring Memories Fall Memorial Service and Butterfly Release
Sep 11 – 2:00pm
Iowa City Hospice Invites You…
More info >>
Hickory Hill Park
Autumn Wild Medicine
Sep 11 – 2:00pm
Explore a wooded slope and tune in to its plant and mushroom inhabitants.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Prompt for the Planet
Sep 11 – 2:00pm
Featuring James Tutson, Family Folk Machine, Abbie Sawyer, Caleb Rainey, Mimi Ke, Melinda Myers, Donika Kelly, and Christopher Merrill
More info >>
A UI student, her professor and Amanda Gorman launched Prompt for the Planet. Four years later, they have a new prompt.
by Genevieve Trainor, Sep 7
When I was a kid, way back in the 1980s and ’90s, environmentalism was huge. Greenpeace was peaking. The Exxon Valdez oil spill hit when I was 11, and all of my nascent political energy in junior high and high school became focused on saving the planet. But then something shifted, culturally.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-eastern-iowa-chipmunkd-racial-reckoning-through-comics-the-feralings/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="229"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>