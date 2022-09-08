Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Chipmunk’d | Racial Reckoning through Comics | The Feralings

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
School’s in session, Eastern Iowa! And that means that along with the myriad brilliant comedy, theater (a new Megan Gogerty show?!), music and other offerings, it’s also the golden age of learning opportunities for all. Top pick? The kick-off to the University of Iowa’s year-long Mellon Sawyer Seminar devoted to “Racial Reckoning Through Comics,” “How Do We Look?” — two days of presentations and conversations on visual representation.
Main Library Gallery, University of Iowa Libraries

Exhibit Opening Celebration: A Hub, a Network, an Archive

Sep 8 – 4:00pm

Visit this new exhibit during an open house and reception.


More info >>




Memorial Park Outdoor Stage

Shakespeare in the Park: As You Like It

Sep 8 – 7:00pm

Join us for a fantastic Fall production of As You Like It, Shakespeare’s pastoral romp through the forests and fields of Arden.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

David Bromberg Quintet

Sep 8 – 7:30pm

With his 1971 self-titled Columbia Records release, David Bromberg emerged as the wunderkind of American roots music.


More info >>




Iowa City Public Library

How Do We Look? Racial Reckoning through Comics

Sep 9 – Sep 10 –

Comics artists and scholars of comics discuss racial representation with reference to their work


More info >>




The James Theater

The Brotherhood Tour featuring Kevin Burt & Ken Valdez

Sep 9 – 7:00pm

The Brotherhood
Featuring Kevin Burt and Ken Valdez Live in Iowa City


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Unshakeable Belief: The Dr. Christine Grant Story

Sep 9 – 7:15pm

A FilmScene exclusive week-long screening celebrating the life and achievements of Dr. Christine Grant, a University of Iowa legend.


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre Presents: Chipmunk'd by Megan Gogerty

Sep 9 – 7:30pm

Join Riverside in its hilarious first show of the 22/23 season!


More info >>




Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar

Local Rock Showcase: Knubby, Maaaze and The Funky Prettys

Sep 9 – 8:00pm

Live original ROCK from knubby, Maaaze and The Funky Prettys (acoustic reunion)


More info >>




Elray's Live & Dive

MC Animosity

Sep 9 – 9:00pm

Derek Thorn brings his hip hop project to Elray’s


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Chicago Comedy Takeover

Sep 9 – 9:30pm

Joe Medoff returns with Chicago counterpart Sara Snyder as they takeover Joystick and show us why Chicago is the comedy capitol!


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown

Community Cultural Celebration and Expo

Sep 10 – 10:00am

Join us for the annual Community Cultural Celebration and Expo! Enjoy live performances, interactive artwork, and meet and connect with organizations and cultural groups from across our community.


More info >>




CSPS

The Feralings

Sep 10 – 8:00pm

Their songwriting reflects parenthood, friendship, imperfection, magic, and a big love for storytelling.


More info >>








Gabe's

Sense 9.10.21

Sep 10 – 9:00pm

An Electronic Music Showcase at Gabe’s!


More info >>




Craft Guild of Iowa City

Craft Guild of Iowa City Open House

Sep 11 – 1:00pm

Learn a new craft. Refresh your knowledge of a craft learned years ago.


More info >>




Public Space One

Eco-Themed Joy March

Sep 11 – 1:15pm

Mini Dance Party, Aerialist performance & Eco Cabaret at the Englert


More info >>




The Celebration Barn

Honoring Memories Fall Memorial Service and Butterfly Release

Sep 11 – 2:00pm

Iowa City Hospice Invites You…


More info >>




Hickory Hill Park

Autumn Wild Medicine

Sep 11 – 2:00pm

Explore a wooded slope and tune in to its plant and mushroom inhabitants.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Prompt for the Planet

Sep 11 – 2:00pm

Featuring James Tutson, Family Folk Machine, Abbie Sawyer, Caleb Rainey, Mimi Ke, Melinda Myers, Donika Kelly, and Christopher Merrill


More info >>

A UI student, her professor and Amanda Gorman launched Prompt for the Planet. Four years later, they have a new prompt.

by Genevieve Trainor, Sep 7
When I was a kid, way back in the 1980s and ’90s, environmentalism was huge. Greenpeace was peaking. The Exxon Valdez oil spill hit when I was 11, and all of my nascent political energy in junior high and high school became focused on saving the planet. But then something shifted, culturally.

