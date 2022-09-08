Weekender Eastern Iowa! Chipmunk’d | Racial Reckoning through Comics | The Feralings

School’s in session, Eastern Iowa! And that means that along with the myriad brilliant comedy, theater (a new Megan Gogerty show?!), music and other offerings, it’s also the golden age of learning opportunities for all. Top pick? The kick-off to the University of Iowa’s year-long Mellon Sawyer Seminar devoted to “Racial Reckoning Through Comics,” “How Do We Look?” — two days of presentations and conversations on visual representation.