Weekender Central Iowa! Siricasso de Mayo | EVIDENCE | DSM Waterworks

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo this Friday! Among your options? The Siricasso De Mayo Sip & Paint party at TeeHee’s. If you’re missing the good old days, catch some retro vibes with the greatest rock, hip hop, pop and more from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at Des Moines Waterworks and Wooly’s this warm weekend. Top pick: EVIDENCE, at the Civic Center. Dance and words are a perfect combo for exploring struggle, trauma and tragedy through the importance of community, and they come together here thanks to choreographer Ronald K. Brown’s Brooklyn-based company.