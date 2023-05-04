Weekender Central Iowa! Siricasso de Mayo | EVIDENCE | DSM Waterworks

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo this Friday! Among your options? The Siricasso De Mayo Sip & Paint party at TeeHee’s. If you’re missing the good old days, catch some retro vibes with the greatest rock, hip hop, pop and more from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at Des Moines Waterworks and Wooly’s this warm weekend. Top pick: EVIDENCE, at the Civic Center. Dance and words are a perfect combo for exploring struggle, trauma and tragedy through the importance of community, and they come together here thanks to choreographer Ronald K. Brown’s Brooklyn-based company.
Contact Buzz: Volunteer work keeps central Iowa’s community theaters running smoothly
by John Busbee, Apr 28
Much attention is given to volunteerism in the realms of advocacy, human rights, community and education. Arts and culture gives heart to all these efforts — and typically relies on volunteers, as well. Without the tens of thousands of volunteer hours, central Iowa’s theater scene would crumble.