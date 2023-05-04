Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Siricasso de Mayo | EVIDENCE | DSM Waterworks

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo this Friday! Among your options? The Siricasso De Mayo Sip & Paint party at TeeHee’s. If you’re missing the good old days, catch some retro vibes with the greatest rock, hip hop, pop and more from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at Des Moines Waterworks and Wooly’s this warm weekend. Top pick: EVIDENCE, at the Civic Center. Dance and words are a perfect combo for exploring struggle, trauma and tragedy through the importance of community, and they come together here thanks to choreographer Ronald K. Brown’s Brooklyn-based company.
Des Moines Botanical Garden

Family Workshop: Fairy Gardening

May 4 – 5:30pm

Family Workshop: Fairy Gardening


Des Moines Civic Center

Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

May 4 – 7:30pm

By Ronald K. Brown in 1985 in Brooklyn, New York, EVIDENCE, A Dance Company focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word.


Hoyt Sherman Place

Blackberry Smoke

May 4 – 8:00pm

First Fleet Concerts Presents
Blackberry Smoke: Live in Concert


Lefty's Live Music

Grayson Dewolfe, Salt Fox, Kickstart the Sun

May 5 – 5:00pm

Indie-pop from Cedar Falls, IA, for fans of Cannons, MGMT, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala, Salt Fox will leave you stunned!


Teehee's Comedy Club

Siricasso De Mayo | Sip & Paint Party

May 5 – 6:00pm

Renowned local painter and muralist, Siricasso, is collaborating with Teehee’s Comedy Club in Des Moines for a very special Cinco De Mayo celebration!


Wooly's

Fool House: The Ultimate 90's Dance Party at Wooly’s

May 5 – 7:00pm

Fool House is THE ULTIMATE 90’s DANCE PARTY!


Des Moines Water Works Park

PetRock: A Tribute To The Smooth Rock Of The 70's

May 5 – 7:00pm

Field Daze Music Series presented by Veridian Credit Union
PETROCK: A TRIBUTE TO THE SMOOTH ROCK OF THE 70’S


Hoyt Sherman Place

NANBF Natural Iowa Champions

May 6 – 8:30am

The NANBF Natural Iowa Championships is one of the longest-standing natural bodybuilding competitions in the country!


Iowa State Capitol

Iowa Heart Walk

May 6 – 9:00am

We are doing our annual Iowa Heart Walk so bring the family out for a good cause and photo ops with superheroes.


Mainframe Studios

Bollywood Hip Hop Dance Worksho

May 6 – 1:00pm

Announcing our first workshop of the spring series!


Des Moines Water Works Park

80's, 90's, & 00's Dance Party with The Pork Tornadoes

May 6 – 6:00pm

The Pork Tornadoes are without a doubt, the most well-known and loved party band of the Midwest.


Des Moines Art Center

Safe Space Prom

May 6 – 6:30pm

Local highschoolers are invited to attend Safe Space Prom!


Exile Brewing Company

Drag Brunch on the Patio: Miley Cyrus vs. Nicki Minaj

May 7 – 10:00am

Did someone say drag brunch?!


Teehee's Comedy Club

Ahmed Al-Kadri | Standup Comedy

May 7 – 7:00pm

Ahmed Al-kadri is a Yemeni-American comedian based in LA.


